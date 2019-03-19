The city of Laramie Planning Commission faced a rare and difficult decision during its March 11 meeting, deciding whether to accept city staff’s determination for a new zoned use and use level for a building on Skyline Drive knowing it could force the business to close.
The commission ultimately voted 4-1 to postpone the decision until the next meeting, hoping for input from the two members absent from the March 11 meeting, as well as for time to consider the different options.
The vote was to consider an appeal from Scrap Tree, LLC, which is now considered a Light Manufacturing and Processing use with a use level of 13 at its new location at 725 Skyline Drive. The move to a use classification level of 13 would trigger additional code requirements under the Unified Development Code, including parking and landscaping requirements.
Planning Manager Derek Teini told commissioners that the new use determination was triggered after a routine inspection by the Laramie Fire Department discovered construction at the new location without the proper permits. The classification was determined, he added, based on descriptions of uses submitted by the business directly.
“When we look at sites like this, we have to rely on what’s been provided to us,” Teini said during the meeting. “What staff felt was important is the indications that more than half of the sales and more than half of the site is being used for processing and manufacturing of goods for sale on site.”
Joe Hageman, attorney and member of Scrap Tree, LLC, said the business had to move away from its location on Third Street, where it had been for eight-and-a-half years, because of construction of a future truck stop. He added the business had to move away from the dying market of scrapbooking and stamping supplies, expanding its services to range from engraving to printing, wholesaling to custom glasswork.
“What we are is a use that is a mixed use,” Hageman said during the meeting. “The truth is, some of those uses aren’t allowed in this district if they’re as listed, but If you combine them all, we ought to be allowed to be there. We fit the neighborhood, we do no harm, we don’t make noise, we require no extra parking.”
The intensity of the new use level 13, he said, would make it hard for the “mom and pop business” to stay open.
“If the nature of the improvements to the site are such that they’re too expensive for the owner to do, then he’s going to have to just discontinue all use of the building,” Hageman said.
The building, owned by Dan Graeber, also houses an indoor soccer complex. The owner’s representative, Don Barnes, explained to the commission that despite Graeber “being good about investing in Laramie,” if the use classification stays at 13, Graeber’s probably going to have to sell the land.
Commissioner Marc Homer, the only member to vote “no” to the postponement, said during the meeting the commission should be trying to help businesses that are wanting to be positive contributions to the community, not hurt them.
“We have a light industrial craft manufacturing company that’s fanatically Wyoming, it’s sort of echoing the themes that our community trades upon,” Homer said. “So, I think it’s a good idea to cut them a break.”
Per city code, Scrap Tree had seven days to appeal the decision, but submitted their appeal after the deadline. The city decided to allow the appeal to proceed to the Planning Commission despite it being submitted after the deadline.
As of Monday, the Planning Commission has the use change on the agenda for the March 11 meeting. The commission can decide whether to accept the determination by city staff or overturn the decision to propose a new use classification and level for the business.
