Local hockey wrapping up weekend action
The Laramie Outlaws hockey schedule for this weekend is as follows:
TODAY
10U-A vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 8:15 a.m.
10U-B vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 9:30 a.m.
All games are at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St., and are free to the public.
IMH planning events for December
— Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned for December:
Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. today, University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. The topic is balance and vestibular dysfunction.
n Cancer Support Group is at noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Join this new support group specifically designed for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
n Gingerbread Jamboree is at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. This event will include Santa and Mrs. Claus, a cookies and hot chocolate bar, coloring holiday cards, lighting the Tree of Giving, a live-action gingerbread building competition and Play for Pediatrics games.
n Diabetes Support Group is at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at IMH. Join us to discuss, engage, and learn about topics related to maintaining a healthful life with diabetes.
n Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the UW Fieldhouse. The topic is to be determined.
Meeting set to update public about Pilot Hill Project progress
A public meeting to update the public about the latest developments with the Pilot Hill Project is scheduled for Monday at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third St. Two identical sessions are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The meeting will include updates about the proposed land exchange, the contract extension, fundraising, a community survey and an archaeological assessment. Members of the Pilot Hill Project Committee will be available to answer questions from the public and address concerns.
The sessions will be facilitated by Steve Smutko with the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources, which works with stakeholders to develop shared solutions.
Laramie Building Authority to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Building Authority plans to host a meeting on at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the City of Laramie Annex Building Conference Room, 405 Grand Ave. This meeting is open to the public. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for more information.
County commissioners to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Commission is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Kiwanis to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Kiwanis Club plans to meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. The speaker will be Rachel LeBeau, donor relations director at Cathedral Home for Children. Guests are always welcome.
Laramie Young Professionals hosting credit union CEO at next luncheon
Tyler Valentine is the president/CEO of Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, a position he has been in since he was 25. Valentine is the guest speaker at the next luncheon meeting of the Laramie Young Professionals, set for noon-1 p.m. Tuesday in the upstairs area of the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St.
Valentine has a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in banking from the University of Wyoming. He is a Leadership Laramie graduate and has served on the Laramie Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors since 2010 and is the past chairman of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. He is the current board vice president of Hospice of Laramie. He also serves as treasurer for the Mountain West Credit Union Foundation, is the Mountain West Young Credit Union Professionals Committee chair and is on the Steering Committee for the World Young Credit Union Professionals.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators to feature 25th anniversary
As part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Centennial Complex, the next Lunchtime Conversations with Curators features Marianne Eileen Wardle, director of the University of Wyoming Art Museum, taking visitors on a tour focused on the unique building the Art Museum inhabits and some of its hidden features and spaces.
The event is planned for 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday and is free to the public. A free lunch will be provided following the conversation.
Laramie Senior Housing planning Open House
The Board of Directors and staff of the Laramie Square Apartments, aka Laramie Senior Housing, cordially invite everyone in the Laramie community to an Open House from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at 404 S. 30th St. to celebrate the completion of a $1.2 million upgrade to the building. Especially encouraged to attend are all those who have been involved with the facility throughout the years and those who provide services to the residents. Attendees can park in the southwest corner of the Ridley’s Family Market parking lot.
The recent upgrade was completed by Speigelberg Construction, the original contractor from 1981. Gertsch Baker Engineering developed the design. As part of the upgrade, the parking lot was graded and resurfaced, new windows and patio doors were installed in all apartments, the heating and plumbing system was upgraded, a new security system was installed and new landscaping was completed. The community room and mail room were refurbished with new floors and windows and redesigned lighting. A more welcoming and user friendly entrance with wider halls and better lighting was constructed for residents and their friends and families. Redesigned offices and a small meeting room were added. A separate entrance was also constructed for staff and their community partners such as home health agencies, home delivered meals staff, Albany County Public Library books of wheels, UW students and Laramie’s EMTs.
Mobile Vet Center Veteran Outreach set for Dec. 6
The Mobile Vet Center will be in Laramie conducting community outreach. Stop by and receive information about counseling services for combat veterans, VA healthcare enrollment, Veteran Service Officer referrals, VA benefits explanation and much more. Vet Center staff will be available to answer questions and assist you with your Vet Center and VA needs.
The outreach is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Walmart parking lot. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. For more information or appointments, contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370. Visit the Vet Center website at www.vetcenter.va.gov
USDA food delivery set for Thursday
The next USDA food commodities distribution is slated for 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plain Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
USDA expects to receive canned vegetables, canned sliced potatoes, dried plums and canned tomato sauce, plus anything else sent on the truck.
Participation in the Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distributions is limited to those who qualify through income guidelines.
Call Interfaith/Good Samaritan at 742-4240 for more information.
City invites residents to participate in infrastructure survey
The city of Laramie is preparing a financial plan to maintain, and possibly improve, the street and storm drainage system in the upcoming decade. Residents’ feedback will help the city gain a better understanding of the cost and type of changes the community may desire.
Residents are asked to consider providing responses to survey by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S52HTXY.
More detailed information is available at www.cityoflaramie.org.
The survey will close at 5 p.m. Friday.
ACFD No. 1 planning open house fundraiser
The first fundraiser for the Albany County Central Fire Department will feature an open house, planned for noon-4 pm. Dec. 8 at ACFD No. 1 Central Fire Station, 4387 N. Third St., and all proceeds will go to purchasing vital firefighting equipment for volunteers.
There will be chili and brats served, a 50/50 raffle and other raffles, a silent auction, photos with Santa, Toys for Tots and sit-ins and ride alongs in the fire trucks (weather permitting).
Archaeological Society to meet Dec. 11
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is planning its last meeting of 2018. Speaker Alex Garcia-Putnam, a Ph.D. candidate in anthropology at the University of Wyoming, will give a lecture titled “Missing Bones and Animal Scavenging: A Cautionary Tale from Forensic Taphonomy” after a short business meeting. The event is from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in Rom 150 of the UW Anthropology Building. Attendees do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Email Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Albany County Extension offering Annie’s Project session for farm, ranch women
The Albany County Extension Office is planning to offer an Annie’s Project class this winter for women in agriculture, according to a news release.
All classes are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. following a tentative schedule: Dec. 12, Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. There is a $35 fee to cover materials and meals.
This program is based on Annie’s Project, a program for women in agriculture with a passion for business and being involved in their family operations, according to a news release. Iowa State University Extension developed the Annie’s Project program. It is an opportunity for women involved in agriculture to come out and learn from the various speakers, the release states.
Tickets on sale for TV series 60th anniversary reunion
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: 2 Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time on Mondays and at lunch time Tuesdays through Fridays. This is a great service to folks that are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Please contact the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to ask questions or to volunteer.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
