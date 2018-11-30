Corrections
USDA food delivery set for Thursday
The next USDA food commodities distribution is slated for 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plain Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
USDA expects to receive canned vegetables, canned sliced potatoes, dried plums and canned tomato sauce, plus anything else sent on the truck.
Participation in the Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distributions is limited to those who qualify through income guidelines.
Call Interfaith/Good Samaritan at 742-4240 for more information.
Archaeological Society to meet Dec. 11
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is planning its last meeting of 2018. Speaker Alex Garcia-Putnam, a Ph.D. candidate in anthropology at the University of Wyoming, will give a lecture titled “Missing Bones and Animal Scavenging: A Cautionary Tale from Forensic Taphonomy” after a short business meeting. The event is from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in Rom 150 of the UW Anthropology Building. Attendees do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Email Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
UW president to meet with UW MBA students today
University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols plans to speak with UW Master of Business Administration students today in the College of Business.
Nichols will share insights about her current and past roles in the areas of leadership, budget management and strategic planning with UW students as part of the MBA Executive Speaker Series.
Nichols became UW’s 26th president May 16, 2016, the first woman to have the position. She has encouraged a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to achieving the university’s core missions. Nichols has led the efforts for a comprehensive strategic plan that will guide UW for the next five years.
Contact Tanner Parmely, UW MBA Program coordinator, at 766-2449 or tparmely@uwyo.edu for more information.
Local hockey gearing up for weekend action
The Laramie Outlaws hockey schedule for this weekend is as follows:
TODAY
10U-A vs. Riverton River Rats is at 5:15 p.m.
12U-B vs. Riverton River Rats is at 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
10U-A vs. Riverton River Rats is at 8 a.m.
12U-B vs. Riverton River Rats is at 9:15 a.m.
10U-A vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 5:15 p.m.
10U-B vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
10U-A vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 8:15 a.m.
10U-B vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 9:30 a.m.
All games are at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St., and are free to the public.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 15, at 1104 S. Second St., according to the LAWS website.
Saturday’s event features $20 all adoptions.
Regularly, kittens are available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats are available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Fall Preservation Series conclude
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. The classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release. All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
SATURDAY: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all classes. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com. Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Women’s group hosting Christmas bazaar
The Martha and Mary Women’s Group of the St. Paul’s Newman Center is planning the annual Christmas Bazaar for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1800 Grand Ave. The bazaar highlight is the custom stitched quilt raffle. Martha and Mary stitchers worked all summer to create “Déjà vu,” a beautiful queen-size quilt with matching pillow shams made from men’s upcycled shirts. The bazaar features many “stores” for holiday shopping including the Praying Hands gift boutique, Born Again treasure store, Sweet & Savory bake shop and the M&M café. Additional raffles will be featured, the largest of which being the themed basket area featuring fun baskets such as an International Travel basket, Doggy’s Delight, Scents of Christmas and Student Care Package.
Martha and Mary Women’s Group was formed in 2017 for the purpose of spirituality, fellowship and service. Proceeds from last year’s sale supported parish needs while the tithe from the bazaar was donated to the Laramie Soup Kitchen and Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
All are welcome to shop the Christmas Bazaar, enjoy breakfast or lunch or simply stop by to view the Déjà vu quilt.
Community CrossFit workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
