POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
WYSAIL announces raffle to benefit advocacy group
Wyoming State Advocates and Leadership recently announced its winter fundraising event, scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Pizza Hut, 1460 N. Third St.
The organization is a coalition of community members, families and, most importantly, leaders with developmental disabilities. The group’s focus is to tell the stories and support individuals in the local disabled community through leadership development, advocacy and community outreach, according to a news release.
Pizza Hut is sponsoring this winter fundraising event, with 10 percent of that evening’s sales going directly to WYSAIL. In addition, diners will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for hand-crafted bird houses, donated by the Pourkaldani family. Everyone is welcome to attend. WYSAIL members want to share this is a great opportunity to meet developing leaders, enjoy a slice and admire local crafts.
Local hockey gearing up for weekend action
The Laramie Outlaws hockey schedule for this weekend is as follows:
FRIDAY
10U-A vs. Riverton River Rats is at 5:15 p.m.
12U-B vs. Riverton River Rats is at 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
10U-A vs. Riverton River Rats is at 8 a.m.
12U-B vs. Riverton River Rats is at 9:15 a.m.
10U-A vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 5:15 p.m.
10U-B vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
10U-A vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 8:15 a.m.
10U-B vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 9:30 a.m.
All games are at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St., and are free to the public.
UW professors examine long marketing life of ‘Oz’ myth
University of Wyoming professors Kent Drummond, Susan Aronstein and Terri Rittenburg examine the long marketing life of the Oz name in their new book, “The Road to Wicked: The Marketing and Consumption of Oz from L. Frank Baum to Broadway.”
The authors will give a public reading of “The Road to Wicked” from 4-5 p.m. Thursday at Coe Library. Copies of the book will be available for purchase during the free public event.
As the three UW professors describe it, the book was born “on a balmy summer night in New York City in 2013.” They were passing the famed Gershwin Theatre late in the evening when a rush of theater patrons came out the front doors, excitedly discussing the stage production of “Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz.”
Holiday Treats Bazaar set for Dec. 15
For shoppers who feel they have no time to bake for their holiday parties, family time or holiday gifts, a treat bazaar, featuring a variety of Laramie’s finest, is slated for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
Bakers are also needed to be vendors, and youth and adults are welcome. Tables are $5 each for those 16 and younger and $10 per adult.
Call 619-312-8274 or email pmtzflo@hotmail.com for more information.
The event is sponsored by the Women of the Moose Chapter 423.
Audubon society planning meeting
Each year, the Laramie Audubon Society awards small grants to individuals or organizations working on research or projects that will increase knowledge and appreciation of birds, other wildlife and habitats. Two recent grant recipients will describe their research at the LAS meeting today. Stephanie Winters, MS student in the ecosystem science and management department, will discuss linking soil ecology with vegetation management to optimize restoration efforts of ponderosa pine after wildfires. Paul Dougherty, Ph.D. student in the program in ecology, will provide an update regarding his research on avian hybrid zones.
The program will take place in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. Bird chat and refreshments begin at 6:30 p.m., with the program following at 7 p.m. More information regarding the Laramie Audubon Society, including the grant program, is available at www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
UW Collegiate Chorale to present candlelight concert
The University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale is set to present its annual candlelight concert at 7:30 p.m. today-Thursday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. This select choir is directed by Nicole Lamartine and accompanied by Ginny Gingrich, piano, and Jeff Selden, guitar.
This year’s program is “The Returning,” which presents music from many spiritual traditions to highlight themes of sharing, giving, healing, peace and strengthening community. Featured pieces include the incredible “Sanctus” from Bach’s B Minor Mass and the premiere “If You Want to Hold My Hand,” by Minnesota composer Kyle Pederson. The concert concludes with the traditional candle lighting and singing of “Silent Night.”
This annual concert sells out, so get tickets early at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
UW Art Museum to host holiday events
The University of Wyoming Art Museum plans to launch the holiday season with the 26th annual Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees from Thursday-Saturday.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees includes a silent auction for trees and holiday items donated and decorated by student groups, civic organizations, local businesses and members of the community, as well as performances by Laramie student groups. The silent auction opens with the Lighting of the Trees at 6 p.m. Thursday and continues through 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Bidders need not be present to win, and all proceeds benefit UW Art Museum educational programs and community outreach.
During the “Lighting of the Trees” reception, visitors can enjoy dance and musical performances and vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at the end of the evening.
The UW Art Museum will host a dance and musical performances by local choral groups, student musicians and dance companies from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Families are invited to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus and to create ornaments, cards and other holiday decorations.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees also celebrates the opening for the holiday exhibition of artwork by Albany County schoolchildren, which will be on view through Dec. 15.
All events are free to the public at the UW Art Museum, located in the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees is sponsored by Laramie Spinal Care Center, Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, Toyota of Laramie, John McPherson DDS and Aspen Family Chiropractic.
Contact Janine Reinhardt at 766-3477 or janine.reinhardt@uwyo.edu for more information about these events.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
