Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are set for 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and noon Dec. 19 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Albany County WIC Clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Two free community breastfeeding cafés are from 10:30 a.m.-noon today and Dec. 18 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. This is a drop-in-at-any-point event open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in the Turtle Rock Conference Room. It is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary meeting set for Wednesday
The public is welcome to join Laramie Sunrise Rotary for its meeting at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn. The presenter will be Matt Gray from SAFE Project. Join the rotary for breakfast and to learn more about the important role SAFE Project fills in Laramie. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
Community caroling, tree lighting, parade set for Friday
The community is invited to celebrate the holiday season with Laramie’s annual holiday parade, tree lighting, hot chocolate, popcorn and a children’s movie at the First Street Plaza.
Friday’s schedule is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Movie and popcorn hosted by the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. Hot beverages will be provided by Lasso and the Laramie Soup Kitchen.
5:50-6:10 p.m.: Tree lighting and caroling with Indian Paintbrush Elementary School and Laramie High School choirs. The parade will arrive at the First Street Plaza at about 6:15 pm.
After the parade, the community is invited to St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St., for a sing along (see later brief for more information).
Sorority planning letter-writing event
Chi Omega is hosting an event from 5-9 p.m. Friday at 1630 Sorority Row to write letters to Santa. For every letter written, Macy’s will donate a dollar to Make-A-Wish. This will be an open house event.
Laramie community carol singing to follow parade
Following the Christmas parade Friday, the Laramie Ministerial Association will sponsor a community carol singing at about 7 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. The singing will proceed with hot chocolate and cookies in the basement of the cathedral. Everyone is welcome.
Ivinson Home open house coming up Sunday
The Ivinson Home for Ladies is once again hosting its annual open house. This year’s event is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at 2017 Grand Ave.
Everyone is welcome to come enjoy tours and delicious treats and listen to live Christmas music.
Anniversary celebration planned for Dec. 14
An upcoming 150th anniversary celebration is planned for 3-5 p.m. Dec. 14 in the main foyer on the second floor between the clerk and treasurer offices of the Albany County Courthouse. The public is invited to enjoy finger foods and punch. There will be artifacts on display and people dressed up in time-period clothing serving.
Wyoming Territorial Prison Holiday Lights and Music Show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW President Nichols, Tim Nichols to host open house
University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols and her husband, Tim, plan to host the third annual Holiday Open House from 4-6 p.m. today at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center for all UW employees and students, their families and members of the Laramie community.
Started in 2016 in the first year of Nichols’ administration at UW, the event has become a holiday favorite for the community. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and the event will include a UW tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., at which time the community band will provide music. There will be something for everyone to enjoy as UW welcomes the holiday season.
There will be a traditional Santa Claus at the fireplace with a photographer on site to take photos with Santa — guests only need email addresses to which their images can be sent the following day. They can also take selfies with Pistol Pete. The UW cheer team will be on hand to mingle with guests. There will be a holiday cookie bar where guests can build their own cookies and enjoy them with a cup of hot chocolate from the hot chocolate bar, as well as many other holiday foods and activities such as face painting. Several local elementary schools will have decorated trees on display in the facility.
For the young and young-at-heart guests who are creative, a coloring station and holiday games will be available. For those with a Western spirit, UW’s own team of draft horses — Pistol and Pete — will provide hay wagon rides around the War Memorial Stadium parking lot. Cowboy Joe — the UW mascot pony — will greet guests at the entrance and also pose for pictures.
Various UW musical ensembles will provide live entertainment throughout the evening, including the Bettys, the Happy Jacks, the UW Jazz Band and the UW Community Concert Band.
Contact Mary Ivanoff, UW Foundation vice president for administration and donor relations, at 766-3937 or mivanoff@uwyo.edu for more information.
Laramie Young Professionals hosting credit union CEO at next luncheon
Tyler Valentine is the president/CEO of Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, a position he has been in since he was 25. Valentine is the guest speaker at the next luncheon meeting of the Laramie Young Professionals, set for noon-1 p.m. today in the upstairs area of the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St.
Valentine has a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in banking from the University of Wyoming. He is a Leadership Laramie graduate and has served on the Laramie Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors since 2010 and is the past chairman of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. He is the current board vice president of Hospice of Laramie. He also serves as treasurer for the Mountain West Credit Union Foundation, is the Mountain West Young Credit Union Professionals Committee chair and is on the Steering Committee for the World Young Credit Union Professionals.
Laramie Building Authority to meet today
The Laramie Building Authority plans to host a meeting on at 3 p.m. today in the City of Laramie Annex Building Conference Room, 405 Grand Ave. This meeting is open to the public. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for more information.
Kiwanis to meet today
The Laramie Kiwanis Club plans to meet at noon today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. The speaker will be Rachel LeBeau, donor relations director at Cathedral Home for Children. Guests are always welcome.
Commissioners to meet today
The Albany County Commission is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. today in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators to feature 25th anniversary
As part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Centennial Complex, the next Lunchtime Conversations with Curators features Marianne Eileen Wardle, director of the University of Wyoming Art Museum, taking visitors on a tour focused on the unique building the Art Museum inhabits and some of its hidden features and spaces.
The event is planned for 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday and is free to the public. A free lunch will be provided following the conversation.
Relative Theatrics to perform ‘The Santaland Diaries’
Relative Theatrics’ holiday tradition, “The Santaland Diaries, tells the tale of an out-of-work actor who finds a holiday job as an elf at Macy’s in New York City by nationally acclaimed humorist David Sedaris.
Shows are planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
The play contains adult themes and language. Audience members are invited to stay after the show and snap their picture with Crumpet the Elf in SantaLand. The production is sponsored by Sweet Pickles Children’s Store and The Curiosity Shoppe.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of for general admission and $10 in advance and $14 the day of for University of Wyoming students and senior citizens.
Go to www.grphyonetheatre.org for tickets or more information.
IMH planning events for December
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned for December:
— Cancer Support Group is at noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Join this new support group specifically designed for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
— Gingerbread Jamboree is at 11 a.m. Saturday at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. This event will include Santa and Mrs. Claus, a cookies and hot chocolate bar, coloring holiday cards, lighting the Tree of Giving, a live-action gingerbread building competition and Play for Pediatrics games.
— Diabetes Support Group is at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at IMH. Join us to discuss, engage, and learn about topics related to maintaining a healthful life with diabetes.
— Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the UW Fieldhouse. The topic is to be determined.
