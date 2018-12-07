Corrections
First Baptist to present living nativity
The Living Nativity, an annual traditional at First Baptist Church, will be presented at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the church, 1517 Canby St.
The stable will be lighted and set up in the church parking lot at 15th and Canby streets. As the Scriptures are read, church members will be costumed as the holy family, shepherds, angels and wisemen to portray the Christmas story. There will be live animals.
A box will be placed by the stable for gifts of food or baby items to be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
Visitors can view the scene, then enter the church fellowship hall for hot drinks and cookies. Children are particularly welcomed.
ACGS monthly meeting set for Tuesday
The Albany County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. This month’s program is the annual meeting and will feature election of new officers for 2019. Members will be sharing information on family Christmas traditions or recipes. ACGS meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Traffic commission meeting canceled
The Traffic Commission’s regular meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.,has been cancelled.
Community Holidays in need of sponsors
In order to fill all the family/singles requests for Christmas gifts, Community Holidays is requesting more help from the community. There are more requests than sponsors.
In order to fulfill the needs of all the applicants, more local individuals and businesses are needed to step up and sponsor someone. People can choose to donate money and the team will do the shopping or they can offer to go shopping for an individual or family. Distribution day is Dec. 19.
Offer to help at www.communityholidays.org, by emailing communityholidays@gmail.com or calling First Baptist Church at 745-4106 and leaving a message.
Wreaths Across America Day set for Dec. 15
This year’s National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 15. The local Remembrance Ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Greenhill Cemetery, at the GAR monument. Following the ceremony, members of the Jacques Laramie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and Laramie Valley Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron, along with volunteers from Laramie VFW Post 2221 and the local community, will join together to place more than 500 wreaths on veteran graves at the cemetery.
The DAR and CAP thanks the VFW, local businesses and countless individuals whose donations made the purchase of these wreaths possible. Go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to learn more about Wreaths Across America. Email waa-dar@charter.net to find out more about volunteering for wreath placement.
Toys for Tots applications due today
Toys for Tots applications are available at Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Room 207 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Toys for Tots is a nonprofit Marine Corps Reserve program, sponsored by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777, designed to provide toys to needy children at Christmas, according to a news release.
Albany County residents in need of assistance must complete an application by today. The local Toys for Tots program is open to all needy children ages infant through 13. Toys will be distributed to applicable families from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Residents can donate to the local campaign at any of the drop-off businesses or at https://Laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers are needed from Dec. 10-13 to stage, sort and bag toys, books and stocking stuffers.
Contact Tim Brooks at 760-1525 or brookseaux@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Senior Housing planning Open House
The Board of Directors and staff of the Laramie Square Apartments, aka Laramie Senior Housing, cordially invite everyone in the Laramie community to an Open House from 4-6 p.m. today at 404 S. 30th St. to celebrate the completion of a $1.2 million upgrade to the building. Especially encouraged to attend are all those who have been involved with the facility throughout the years and those who provide services to the residents. Attendees can park in the southwest corner of the Ridley’s Family Market parking lot.
The recent upgrade was completed by Speigelberg Construction, the original contractor from 1981. Gertsch Baker Engineering developed the design. As part of the upgrade, the parking lot was graded and resurfaced, new windows and patio doors were installed in all apartments, the heating and plumbing system was upgraded, a new security system was installed and new landscaping was completed. The community room and mail room were refurbished with new floors and windows and redesigned lighting. A more welcoming and user friendly entrance with wider halls and better lighting was constructed for residents and their friends and families. Redesigned offices and a small meeting room were added. A separate entrance was also constructed for staff and their community partners such as home health agencies, home delivered meals staff, Albany County Public Library books of wheels, UW students and Laramie’s EMTs.
Mobile Vet Center Veteran Outreach set for today
The Mobile Vet Center will be in Laramie conducting community outreach. Stop by and receive information about counseling services for combat veterans, VA healthcare enrollment, Veteran Service Officer referrals, VA benefits explanation and much more. Vet Center staff will be available to answer questions and assist you with your Vet Center and VA needs.
The outreach is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today in the Walmart parking lot. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. For more information or appointments, contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370. Visit the Vet Center website at www.vetcenter.va.gov.
USDA food delivery set for today
The next USDA food commodities distribution is slated for 1-3:30 p.m. today in the south gym of the Laramie Plain Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
USDA expects to receive canned vegetables, canned sliced potatoes, dried plums and canned tomato sauce, plus anything else sent on the truck.
Participation in the Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distributions is limited to those who qualify through income guidelines.
Call Interfaith/Good Samaritan at 742-4240 for more information.
Gift set for sale to benefit Interfaith
A team of University of Wyoming entrepreneurs has partnered with Interfaith-Good Samaritan for the 2019 holiday season. They are selling pre-stuffed stockings with two handmade Steamboat-stamped coasters for $25, or shoppers can buy a set of four of the handmade coasters for $20. Half of all the proceeds are being donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan to help the organization make the holiday season better than ever. Email tthebenson1221@gmail.com or find the sale on the Fcaebook to send a message to place an order. The offer ends Friday.
City invites residents to participate in infrastructure survey
The city of Laramie is preparing a financial plan to maintain, and possibly improve, the street and storm drainage system in the upcoming decade. Residents’ feedback will help the city gain a better understanding of the cost and type of changes the community may desire.
Residents are asked to consider providing responses to survey by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S52HTXY.
More detailed information is available at www.cityoflaramie.org.
The survey will close at 5 p.m. Friday.
Sorority planning letter-writing event
Chi Omega is hosting an event from 5-9 p.m. Friday at 1630 Sorority Row to write letters to Santa. For every letter written, Macy’s will donate a dollar to Make-A-Wish. This will be an open house event.
Local hockey to face Cheyenne, Casper, Sheridan teams
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey program has the following games lined up for the weekend:
FRIDAY
n 19U Girls vs. Cheyenne Capitals is at 6:15 p.m.
n 12U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 12U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8 a.m.
n 10U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 12:30 p.m.
n 12U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 1:45 p.m.
n 10U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 3:15 p.m.
n 18U High School Team vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 4:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 10U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 7 a.m.
n 10U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8:15 a.m.
n 12U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 9:30 a.m.
n 18U High School Team vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 11:00 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
Gift bazaar, bake sale set for Saturday
Tired of giving people stuff they don’t need? Want to choose a gift that will make an important difference in the community and support local nonprofits? Give the gift of sharing with an alternative gift this holiday season. An alternative gift means making a donation to a charitable organization on behalf of a loved one.
The community is invited to celebrate the spirit of giving by coming to Give the Gift of Sharing — Alternative Gift Bazaar and Bake Sale to meet the llama-elf, make gifts for Laramie elders and enjoy hot beverages while you shop. The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Feeding Laramie Valley building, 968 N. Ninth St.
ACFD No. 1 planning open house fundraiser
The first fundraiser for the Albany County Central Fire Department will feature an open house, planned for noon-4 pm. Saturday at ACFD No. 1 Central Fire Station, 4387 N. Third St., and all proceeds will go to purchasing vital firefighting equipment for volunteers.
There will be chili and brats served, a 50/50 raffle and other raffles, a silent auction, photos with Santa, Toys for Tots and sit-ins and ride alongs in the fire trucks (weather permitting).
Annual Breakfast with Santa slated for Saturday
The 13th annual Breakfast with Santa event is from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The event is hosted by Hospice of Laramie and the civic center. Admission is $6 for children and $3 for adults. Go to www.facebook.com/santalaramie or call 745-8000 for tickets or more information.
