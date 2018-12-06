Corrections
Laramie Building Authority to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Building Authority will host a meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the City of Laramie Annex Building Conference Room, 405 Grand Ave. This meeting is open to the public. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for more information.
Interfaith to
offer holiday meals
Interfaith-Good Samaritan is partnering with Albany County School District No. 1 and First Baptist Church to provide December holiday meal boxes to people in the community who could not otherwise afford a big meal for the holidays. Interfaith-Good Samaritan is accepting donations for their December holiday meal boxes up until 6 p.m. Dec. 14. Interfaith is still in need of hams, yams, frozen pies, cranberry sauce and cream of mushroom soup. Monetary donations are always helpful for purchasing food, as well. Food and money can be donated at the I-GS food pantry at 710 Garfield St., Room 120. There is also a need for volunteers Dec. 15 for delivery driving and staffing the distribution.
Call 742-4240, email tess@laramieinterfaith.org, go to www.laramieinterfaith.org and click “contact us” or find Interfaith on Facebook for more information.
Wyoming Territorial Prison Holiday Lights and Music Show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Relative Theatrics
to perform ‘The Santaland Diaries’
Relative Theatrics’ holiday tradition, “The Santaland Diaries, tells the tale of an out-of-work actor who finds a holiday job as an elf at Macy’s in New York City by nationally acclaimed humorist David Sedaris.
Shows are planned for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
The play contains adult themes and language. Audience members are invited to stay after the show and snap their picture with Crumpet the Elf in SantaLand. The production is sponsored by Sweet Pickles Children’s Store and The Curiosity Shoppe.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of for general admission and $10 in advance and $14 the day of for University of Wyoming students and senior citizens.
Go to www.grphyonetheatre.org for tickets or more information.
Classic ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ set
for today-Sunday
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance celebrates the holiday season with a cherished family favorite, “The Nutcracker,” directed by Marsha Knight, choreographed by Knight and Jennifer Deckert, with the UW Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Michael Griffith.
Based on E.T.A Hoffman’s fairy tale and featuring Tchaikovsky’s dazzling score, “The Nutcracker” brings out the child in each of us as it comes alive with dancing snowflakes, magical mice, marching soldiers, waltzing flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince.
This classic ballet is at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at UW Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Toys for Tots
applications
due today
Toys for Tots applications are available at Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Room 207 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Toys for Tots is a nonprofit Marine Corps Reserve program, sponsored by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777, designed to provide toys to needy children at Christmas, according to a news release.
Albany County residents in need of assistance must complete an application by today. The local Toys for Tots program is open to all needy children ages infant through 13. Toys will be distributed to applicable families from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Residents can donate to the local campaign at any of the drop-off businesses or at https://Laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers are needed from Dec. 10-13 to stage, sort and bag toys, books and stocking stuffers.
Contact Tim Brooks at 760-1525 or brookseaux@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information.
USDA food delivery set for today
The next USDA food commodities distribution is slated for 1-3:30 p.m. today in the south gym of the Laramie Plain Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
USDA expects to receive canned vegetables, canned sliced potatoes, dried plums and canned tomato sauce, plus anything else sent on the truck.
Participation in the Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distributions is limited to those who qualify through income guidelines.
Call Interfaith/Good Samaritan at 742-4240 for more information.
Laramie Senior Housing planning Open House
The Board of Directors and staff of the Laramie Square Apartments, aka Laramie Senior Housing, cordially invite everyone in the Laramie community to an Open House from 4-6 p.m. today at 404 S. 30th St. to celebrate the completion of a $1.2 million upgrade to the building. Especially encouraged to attend are all those who have been involved with the facility throughout the years and those who provide services to the residents. Attendees can park in the southwest corner of the Ridley’s Family Market parking lot.
The recent upgrade was completed by Speigelberg Construction, the original contractor from 1981. Gertsch Baker Engineering developed the design. As part of the upgrade, the parking lot was graded and resurfaced, new windows and patio doors were installed in all apartments, the heating and plumbing system was upgraded, a new security system was installed and new landscaping was completed. The community room and mail room were refurbished with new floors and windows and redesigned lighting. A more welcoming and user friendly entrance with wider halls and better lighting was constructed for residents and their friends and families. Redesigned offices and a small meeting room were added. A separate entrance was also constructed for staff and their community partners such as home health agencies, home delivered meals staff, Albany County Public Library books of wheels, UW students and Laramie’s EMTs.
Mobile Vet Center Veteran Outreach set for today
The Mobile Vet Center will be in Laramie conducting community outreach. Stop by and receive information about counseling services for combat veterans, VA healthcare enrollment, Veteran Service Officer referrals, VA benefits explanation and much more. Vet Center staff will be available to answer questions and assist you with your Vet Center and VA needs.
The outreach is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today in the Walmart parking lot. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. For more information or appointments, contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370. Visit the Vet Center website at www.vetcenter.va.gov
Gift set for sale to benefit Interfaith
A team of University of Wyoming entrepreneurs has partnered with Interfaith-Good Samaritan for the 2019 holiday season. They are selling pre-stuffed stockings with two handmade Steamboat-stamped coasters for $25, or shoppers can buy a set of four of the handmade coasters for $20. Half of all the proceeds are being donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan to help the organization make the holiday season better than ever. Email tthebenson1221@gmail.com or find the sale on the Fcaebook to send a message to place an order. The offer ends Friday.
City invites residents to participate in infrastructure survey
The city of Laramie is preparing a financial plan to maintain, and possibly improve, the street and storm drainage system in the upcoming decade. Residents’ feedback will help the city gain a better understanding of the cost and type of changes the community may desire.
Residents are asked to consider providing responses to survey by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S52HTXY.
More detailed information is available at www.cityoflaramie.org.
The survey will close at 5 p.m. Friday.
Community caroling, tree lighting, parade set for Friday
The community is invited to celebrate the holiday season with Laramie’s annual holiday parade, tree lighting, hot chocolate, popcorn and a children’s movie at the First Street Plaza.
Friday’s schedule is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Movie and popcorn hosted by the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. Hot beverages will be provided by Lasso and the Laramie Soup Kitchen.
5:50-6:10 p.m.: Tree lighting and caroling with Indian Paintbrush Elementary School and Laramie High School choirs. The parade will arrive at the First Street Plaza at about 6:15 p.m.
After the parade, the community is invited to St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St., for a sing along (see later brief for more information).
Sorority planning letter-writing event
Chi Omega is hosting an event from 5-9 p.m. Friday at 1630 Sorority Row to write letters to Santa. For every letter written, Macy’s will donate a dollar to Make-A-Wish. This will be an open house event.
Laramie community carol singing to follow Christmas parade
Members of the Laramie community are invited to join in a Christmas Carol Sing at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, Third Street and Ivinson Avenue following the Downtown Christmas Parade.
The Alleluia Ringers, the handbell choir made of ringers from First Baptist and United Methodist churches directed by Mary Jean Honeycutt, will play carols plus the inspiring “The Heavens are Telling” with organ accompaniment by Ruth Monroe. The evening will conclude with the singing by everyone of George Frederic Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from the Messiah.
The public is invited to participate.
Local hockey to face Cheyenne, Casper, Sheridan teams
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey program has the following games lined up for the weekend:
FRIDAY
n 19U Girls vs. Cheyenne Capitals is at 6:15 p.m.
n 12U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 12U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8 a.m.
n 10U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 12:30 p.m.
n 12U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 1:45 p.m.
n 10U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 3:15 p.m.
n 18U High School Team vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 4:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 10U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 7 a.m.
n 10U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8:15 a.m.
n 12U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 9:30 a.m.
n 18U High School Team vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 11:00 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
