Local church choir planning two performances for Sunday
The United Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir will be performing Festival of Carols, by Joseph Martin, at the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services Sunday at the UPC Sanctuary, 215 S. 11th St.
The cantata will be conducted by Lorinda O’Hashi. Admission is free.
Our Lady of Guadalupe and Posadas planned for Wednesday
The Hispanic Ministry at St. Paul’s Newman Center invites the public to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a potluck meal to follow. The next day, nine consecutive days of Posadas will begin commemorating Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter in Bethlehem. Posadas begin at 6:30 p.m. except for Dec. 16, when it begins at 12:30 p.m. The evenings include a candlelight procession and traditional readings and songs. Attendees are invited to refreshments following. An activity for the children will be a part of each evening with the breaking of a piñata on the final evening. All are welcome.
Civic Center board meeting canceled
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Power Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
Planning and zoning to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Prison light show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Local hockey to face Cheyenne, Casper, Sheridan teams
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey program has the following games lined up for the weekend:
TODAY
n 12U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8 a.m.
n 10U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 12:30 p.m.
n 12U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 1:45 p.m.
n 10U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 3:15 p.m.
n 18U High School Team vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 4:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 10U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 7 a.m.
n 10U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8:15 a.m.
n 12U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 9:30 a.m.
n 18U High School Team vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 11:00 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
Relative Theatrics presenting final ‘The Santaland Diaries’ performance
Relative Theatrics’ holiday tradition, “The Santaland Diaries, tells the tale of an out-of-work actor who finds a holiday job as an elf at Macy’s in New York City by nationally acclaimed humorist David Sedaris.
The final show is planned for 7:30 p.m. today at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
The play contains adult themes and language. Audience members are invited to stay after the show and snap their picture with Crumpet the Elf in SantaLand. The production is sponsored by Sweet Pickles Children’s Store and The Curiosity Shoppe.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of for general admission and $10 in advance and $14 the day of for University of Wyoming students and senior citizens.
Go to www.grphyonetheatre.org for tickets or more information.
UW production of ‘The Nutcracker’ set for this weekend
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance celebrates the holiday season with a cherished family favorite, “The Nutcracker,” directed by Marsha Knight, choreographed by Knight and Jennifer Deckert, with the UW Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Michael Griffith.
Based on E.T.A Hoffman’s fairytale and featuring Tchaikovsky’s dazzling score, “The Nutcracker” brings out the child in each of us as it comes alive with dancing snowflakes, magical mice, marching soldiers, waltzing flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince.
This classic ballet is at 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday at UW Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Gift bazaar, bake sale set for today
Tired of giving people stuff they don’t need? Want to choose a gift that will make an important difference in the community and support local nonprofits? Give the gift of sharing with an alternative gift this holiday season. An alternative gift means making a donation to a charitable organization on behalf of a loved one.
The community is invited to celebrate the spirit of giving by coming to Give the Gift of Sharing — Alternative Gift Bazaar and Bake Sale to meet the llama-elf, make gifts for Laramie elders and enjoy hot beverages while you shop. The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Feeding Laramie Valley building, 968 N. Ninth St.
ACFD No. 1 planning open house fundraiser
The first fundraiser for the Albany County Central Fire Department will feature an open house, planned for noon-4 p.m. today at ACFD No. 1 Central Fire Station, 4387 N. Third St., and all proceeds will go to purchasing vital firefighting equipment for volunteers.
There will be chili and brats served, a 50/50 raffle and other raffles, a silent auction, photos with Santa, Toys for Tots and sit-ins and ride alongs in the fire trucks (weather permitting).
Annual Breakfast with Santa slated for today
The 13th annual Breakfast with Santa event is from 8 a.m.-noon today at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The event is hosted by Hospice of Laramie and the civic center. Admission is $6 for children and $3 for adults. Go to www.facebook.com/santalaramie or call 745-8000 for tickets or more information.
Prison hosting Holiday Light Trail
The public is invited to enjoy a special opportunity to experience the Wyoming Territorial Prison Holiday Light Show up close by walking the Holiday Light Trail from 5:30-9:30 p.m. today at 975 Snowy Range Road.
The Territorial Prison’s spectacular light show features more than 10,000 lights and 20 displays synchronized to favorite holiday songs.
Normally, this annual show can only be experienced from a car with the radio tuned to 99.5 FM.
This one-time opportunity allows the public on the grounds of the Territorial Prison. Admission is $5 for adults, $2.50 for youth ages 12-17 and free for those 11 and younger. Admission to the event also includes a raffle ticket to win a gift basket from the gift shop. The admission fee supports the WTP’s Holiday Music and Light Show and other programs.
Call Renee Slider or Lynette Nelson at 745-3733 for more information.
University Women’s Club hosting Holiday Home Tour
The University Women’s Club is planning its annual Holiday Home Tour from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20-$25.
Contact Tanna Nagy at fryenagy@gmail.com or 760-1759 for find the event on Facebook for more information.
Women of the Moose hosting annual tea party
The Women of the Moose will be hosting the eighth annual Christmas Tea Party from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. This is a chance to take a couple of hours to relax and enjoy the season. There will be an array of goodies to eat, Christmas music in the background provided by Trevis VanLandingham’s Rock the House and a lively tea pot auction to finish up. Members are asking for a $10 donation for adults and $5 for children. Tickets help the WOTM plan to make sure they have enough food for everyone, but tickets can still be purchased at the door. Large groups that would like to sit together should notify WOTM to reserve a table.
The proceeds from the tea party will be going to the Albany County School District BackPack Program and to Moose charities.
Tickets are available from a WOTM member, at the lodge during operating hours or by contacting shutton@uwyo.edu or 745-3039.
Ivinson Home open house coming up Sunday
The Ivinson Home for Ladies is once again hosting its annual open house. This year’s event is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at 2017 Grand Ave.
Everyone is welcome to come enjoy tours and delicious treats and listen to live Christmas music.
