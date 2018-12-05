Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
WHP warns public of scam
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has recently been notified of a phone call scam circulating. Scammers are contacting the public stating a relative has been in a motor vehicle crash and arrested for driving while under the influence while stating the relative needs cash for bail and attorney fees. The phone number the callers are calling from are being replicated (spoofed numbers) to look like they are coming from a legitimate law enforcement office in Dubois, Wyoming, other parts of Wyoming, and surrounding states.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public the department has not, and will not request any payment over the phone. The WHP encourages anyone who may have received questionable phone calls soliciting funds to contact your local law enforcement or government agency to verify the information you may have received.
Addition of Range Arena to fairgrounds provides area for youth to house animal projects
The priority fall project for the Albany County Fairgrounds Foundation is the completion of the Range Arena Animal Project Area for 4-H and FFA students. There are 14 stalls waiting for their finishing touches so pigs, sheep and goats can move in this spring. A grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation, plus sponsorships from local businesses, ensures more of the community’s youth will be able to experience the responsibility of caring for animals.
A 4-H Project Fair was hosted at the Range Arena recently to inform interested families about the wide-ranging project opportunities available.
Go to www.albanycountyfair.org or contact Jimmi Chatfield at the fair office at 742-3224 or jchatfield@albanycountyfair.org to learn more about the Range Arena and the Albany County Fairgrounds Foundation.
Local hockey to face Cheyenne, Casper, Sheridan teams
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey program has the following games lined up for the weekend:
FRIDAY
n 19U Girls vs. Cheyenne Capitals is at 6:15 p.m.
n 12U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 12U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8 a.m.
n 10U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 12:30 p.m.
n 12U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 1:45 p.m.
n 10U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 3:15 p.m.
n 18U High School Team vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 4:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 10U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 7 a.m.
n 10U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8:15 a.m.
n 12U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 9:30 a.m.
n 18U High School Team vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 11:00 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
Ten Tenors to perform Tuesday
The Ten Tenors, an Australian ensemble, will perform as the last act in the University of Wyoming Presents fall series.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Tickets are $20 for the public, $17 for senior citizens and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Formed in 1995, the ensemble has headlined more than 2,000 concerts around the world and sold more than 3.5 million concert tickets. The group is known for dynamic, choreographed performances and easy transitions between various sounds.
Go to www.thetentenors.com for more information about the group.
PAS Wyoming seeking donations to help those with disabilities
PAS Wyoming recently launched the Give the Gift of Christmas campaign, and each year, the organization asks for donations from the Laramie community to bring the holiday season to individuals with disabilities in the area. Every penny of donations will go directly to purchasing gifts, decorations and holiday treats for members of the community who oftentimes don’t get to experience the same excitement and joy of the holiday season that we are blessed with.
For every dollar donates, donors will receive an entry to a raffle for a $100 gift card to the Wyoming Rib & Chop House. They will also be mentioned as a sponsor of the campaign on the PAS Wyoming website and be shared among social media to showcase their involvement in supporting local community members.
Go to www.paswyoming.com/donate to donate or for more information.
Paddington Bear raffle to benefit St. Matthew’s
To help raise funds for the needed repairs to the stonework of the cathedral, St. Matthew’s is offering a raffle of a 60th anniversary edition of Paddington Bear and the book with a certificate, verifying they are from the Paddington Bear Shop at Paddington Station in London. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six and can be purchased before or after services or from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays until Dec. 13 at the church office, 104 S. Fourth St. The drawing will be Dec. 16, and the winner will be notified.
Call 742-6608 for more information.
Wyoming Territorial Prison Holiday Lights and Music Show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Local youth invited to art museum for focus group
The University of Wyoming Art Museum teen coordinator is seeking middle school and high school youth to participate in a focus group at 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the UW Art Museum. Participants can help plan events of interest to them, their friends and youth their age. There will be pizza and a chance to brainstorm ideas that would make the Art Museum a place youth would like to visit.
Email Michelle Visser at mvisser@uwyo.edu for more information.
Relative Theatrics to perform ‘The Santaland Diaries’
Relative Theatrics’ holiday tradition, “The Santaland Diaries, tells the tale of an out-of-work actor who finds a holiday job as an elf at Macy’s in New York City by nationally acclaimed humorist David Sedaris.
Shows are planned for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
The play contains adult themes and language. Audience members are invited to stay after the show and snap their picture with Crumpet the Elf in SantaLand. The production is sponsored by Sweet Pickles Children’s Store and The Curiosity Shoppe.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of for general admission and $10 in advance and $14 the day of for University of Wyoming students and senior citizens.
Go to www.grphyonetheatre.org for tickets or more information.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary meeting set for today
The public is welcome to join Laramie Sunrise Rotary for its meeting at 6:45 a.m. today at the Holiday Inn. The presenter will be Matt Gray from SAFE Project. Join the rotary for breakfast and to learn more about the important role SAFE Project fills in Laramie. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators to feature 25th anniversary
As part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Centennial Complex, the next Lunchtime Conversations with Curators features Marianne Eileen Wardle, director of the University of Wyoming Art Museum, taking visitors on a tour focused on the unique building the Art Museum inhabits and some of its hidden features and spaces.
The event is planned for 12:10-12:50 p.m. today and is free to the public. A free lunch will be provided following the conversation.
IMH planning events for December
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned for December:
n Cancer Support Group is at noon today at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Join this new support group specifically designed for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
n Gingerbread Jamboree is at 11 a.m. Saturday at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. This event will include Santa and Mrs. Claus, a cookies and hot chocolate bar, coloring holiday cards, lighting the Tree of Giving, a live-action gingerbread building competition and Play for Pediatrics games.
n Diabetes Support Group is at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at IMH. Join us to discuss, engage, and learn about topics related to maintaining a healthful life with diabetes.
n Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the UW Fieldhouse. The topic is to be determined.
Classic ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ set for Thursday-Sunday
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance celebrates the holiday season with a cherished family favorite, “The Nutcracker,” directed by Marsha Knight, choreographed by Knight and Jennifer Deckert, with the UW Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Michael Griffith.
Based on E.T.A Hoffman’s fairy tale and featuring Tchaikovsky’s dazzling score, “The Nutcracker” brings out the child in each of us as it comes alive with dancing snowflakes, magical mice, marching soldiers, waltzing flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince.
This classic ballet is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at UW Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Toys for Tots applications due Thursday
Toys for Tots applications are available at Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Room 207 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Toys for Tots is a nonprofit Marine Corps Reserve program, sponsored by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777, designed to provide toys to needy children and Christmas, according to a news release.
Albany County residents in need of assistance must complete an application by Thursday. The local Toys for Tots program is open to all needy children ages infant through 13. Toys will be distributed to applicable families from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Residents can donate to the local campaign at any of the drop-off businesses or at https://Laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers are needed fro Dec. 10-13 to stage, sort and bag toys, books and stocking stuffers.
Contact Tim Brooks at 760-1525 or brookseaux@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Senior Housing planning Open House
The Board of Directors and staff of the Laramie Square Apartments, aka Laramie Senior Housing, cordially invite everyone in the Laramie community to an Open House from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at 404 S. 30th St. to celebrate the completion of a $1.2 million upgrade to the building. Especially encouraged to attend are all those who have been involved with the facility throughout the years and those who provide services to the residents. Attendees can park in the southwest corner of the Ridley’s Family Market parking lot.
The recent upgrade was completed by Speigelberg Construction, the original contractor from 1981. Gertsch Baker Engineering developed the design. As part of the upgrade, the parking lot was graded and resurfaced, new windows and patio doors were installed in all apartments, the heating and plumbing system was upgraded, a new security system was installed and new landscaping was completed. The community room and mail room were refurbished with new floors and windows and redesigned lighting. A more welcoming and user friendly entrance with wider halls and better lighting was constructed for residents and their friends and families. Redesigned offices and a small meeting room were added. A separate entrance was also constructed for staff and their community partners such as home health agencies, home delivered meals staff, Albany County Public Library books of wheels, UW students and Laramie’s EMTs.
Mobile Vet Center Veteran Outreach set for Thursday
The Mobile Vet Center will be in Laramie conducting community outreach. Stop by and receive information about counseling services for combat veterans, VA healthcare enrollment, Veteran Service Officer referrals, VA benefits explanation and much more. Vet Center staff will be available to answer questions and assist you with your Vet Center and VA needs.
The outreach is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday in the Walmart parking lot. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. For more information or appointments, contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370. Visit the Vet Center website at www.vetcenter.va.gov
USDA food delivery set for Thursday
The next USDA food commodities distribution is slated for 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plain Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
USDA expects to receive canned vegetables, canned sliced potatoes, dried plums and canned tomato sauce, plus anything else sent on the truck.
Participation in the Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distributions is limited to those who qualify through income guidelines.
Call Interfaith/Good Samaritan at 742-4240 for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.