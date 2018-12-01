Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
UW Dodgeball Tournament to benefit Toys for Tots
University of Wyoming College of Education students in the first-year seminar course “Power of Play” are sponsoring a charity dodgeball tournament at noon Saturday at Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. Money raised during the tournament will benefit Toys for Tots.
The tournament will take place in the historic gym on the second floor of Half Acre. The tournament is open to the UW community. Teams of between six and eight people can register for $20. Individuals interested in participating can show up at the event to be grouped with others to form a team.
To register, visit the website at www.tinyurl.com/y9h2pm6a.
Students in the course, a core component in the Teaching Young Children freshmen interest group, study the importance of play in humans. The tournament is based on what they have learned in class.
“Students are studying the importance of play in humans. The dodgeball tournament was their response to the need for college students to have greater access to play,” says the course’s instructor Tricia Johnson, a College of Education associate professor.
Her students wanted to provide an opportunity for members of the UW community to improve their social and emotional health before the stressful end of the semester, Johnson adds.
“Those in the class also wanted the greater community to benefit from the event, and paired with Toys for Tots, to provide high quality toys to young children in need.”
Call Johnson at 766-5389 or tjohns39@uwyo.edu for more information.
Kiwanis to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Kiwanis Club plans to meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. The speaker will be Rachel LeBeau, donor relations director at Cathedral Home for Children. Guests are always welcome.
Gift set for sale to benefit Interfaith
A team of University of Wyoming entrepreneurs has partnered with Interfaith-Good Samaritan for the 2019 holiday season. They are selling pre-stuffed stockings with two handmade Steamboat-stamped coasters for $25, or shoppers can buy a set of four of the handmade coasters for $20. Half of all the proceeds are being donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan to help the organization make the holiday season better than ever. Email tthebenson1221@gmail.com or find the sale on the Fcaebook to send a message to place an order. The offer ends Friday.
County commissioners to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Commission is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
City invites residents to participate in infrastructure survey
The city of Laramie is preparing a financial plan to maintain, and possibly improve, the street and storm drainage system in the upcoming decade. Residents’ feedback will help the city gain a better understanding of the cost and type of changes the community may desire.
Residents are asked to consider providing responses to survey by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S52HTXY.
More detailed information is available at www.cityoflaramie.org.
The survey will close at 5 p.m. Friday.
Wyoming Territorial Prison Holiday Lights and Music Show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Local hockey gearing up for weekend action
The Laramie Outlaws hockey schedule for this weekend is as follows:
TODAY
10U-A vs. Riverton River Rats is at 8 a.m.
12U-B vs. Riverton River Rats is at 9:15 a.m.
10U-A vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 5:15 p.m.
10U-B vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
10U-A vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 8:15 a.m.
10U-B vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 9:30 a.m.
All games are at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St., and are free to the public.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today and Dec. 15, at 1104 S. Second St., according to the LAWS website.
Saturday’s event features $20 all adoptions.
Regularly, kittens are available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats are available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Fall Preservation Series conclude
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. The lasses will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release. All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
TODAY: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all classes. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com. Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Women’s group hosting Christmas bazaar
The Martha and Mary Women’s Group of the St. Paul’s Newman Center is planning the annual Christmas Bazaar for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1800 Grand Ave. The bazaar highlight is the custom stitched quilt raffle. Martha and Mary stitchers worked all summer to create “Déjà vu,” a beautiful queen-size quilt with matching pillow shams made from men’s upcycled shirts. The bazaar features many “stores” for holiday shopping including the Praying Hands gift boutique, Born Again treasure store, Sweet & Savory bake shop and the M&M café. Additional raffles will be featured, the largest of which being the themed basket area featuring fun baskets such as an International Travel basket, Doggy’s Delight, Scents of Christmas and Student Care Package.
Martha and Mary Women’s Group was formed in 2017 for the purpose of spirituality, fellowship and service. Proceeds from last year’s sale supported parish needs while the tithe from the bazaar was donated to the Laramie Soup Kitchen and Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
All are welcome to shop the Christmas Bazaar, enjoy breakfast or lunch or simply stop by to view the Déjà vu quilt.
Estate sale to honor Shirley M. Nielsen
An estate sale for Shirley M. Nielsen is planned for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Admission is free, and hundreds of items for sale include antiques, jewelry, photographs, clothing, animal hides, toys, rugs, tables, chairs, glassware, sculptures and many household items. Nielsen chose to have the proceeds from the sale benefit the Eppson Center for Seniors and Spring Wind Assisted Living.
Community CrossFit workout set for today
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. today at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
UW Art Museum holiday events to wrap up today
The University of Wyoming Art Museum plans to launch the holiday season with the 26th annual Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees through today.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees includes a silent auction for trees and holiday items donated and decorated by student groups, civic organizations, local businesses and members of the community, as well as performances by Laramie student groups. The silent auction opened with the Lighting of the Trees at 6 p.m. Thursday and continues through 2:30 p.m. today. Bidders need not be present to win, and all proceeds benefit UW Art Museum educational programs and community outreach.
During the “Lighting of the Trees” reception, visitors can enjoy dance and musical performances and vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at the end of the evening.
The UW Art Museum will host a dance and musical performances by local choral groups, student musicians and dance companies from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today. Families are invited to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus and to create ornaments, cards and other holiday decorations.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees also celebrates the opening for the holiday exhibition of artwork by Albany County schoolchildren, which will be on view through Dec. 15.
All events are free to the public at the UW Art Museum, located in the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees is sponsored by Laramie Spinal Care Center, Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, Toyota of Laramie, John McPherson DDS and Aspen Family Chiropractic.
Contact Janine Reinhardt at 766-3477 or janine.reinhardt@uwyo.edu for more information about these events.
UW hosting two performances of gala concert
The University of Wyoming Department of Music’s annual Gala Holiday Concert takes on a nostalgic air with a series of selections celebrating Hometown Holidays, according to a news release.
The performances, featuring Civic Chorus, Bel Canto, UW Singing Statesmen, Happy Jacks and UW Wind Symphony, is set for 7:30 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Patrons are advised to get tickets early at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The Gala will feature beautiful sacred works, fun, popular holiday songs, seasonal folk medleys, the clip-clop and whinnies of a horse pulling a sleigh, and the powerful Russian Christmas Music as a finale.
The narrator this year will be Laramie’s own Rev. Marilyn Engstrom.
IMH planning events for December
— Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned for December:
Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. The topic is balance and vestibular dysfunction.
— Cancer Support Group is at noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Join this new support group specifically designed for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
— Gingerbread Jamboree is at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. This event will include Santa and Mrs. Claus, a cookies and hot chocolate bar, coloring holiday cards, lighting the Tree of Giving, a live-action gingerbread building competition and Play for Pediatrics games.
— Diabetes Support Group is at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at IMH. Join us to discuss, engage, and learn about topics related to maintaining a healthful life with diabetes.
— Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the UW Fieldhouse. The topic is to be determined.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.