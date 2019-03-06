The author of a book about pioneering women is scheduled to speak at Albany County Public Library in honor of International Woman’s Day.
Preethi Fernando, a native of Sri Lanka who currently lives in Colorado, is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Friday in the library’s large meeting room. The talk is free to the public.
Fernando’s 2012 book, “17 Women Who Shook the World,” describes the behaviors that allowed the subjects she profiles to achieve success. Among her subjects is Esther Hobart Morris of South Pass City, who became the first female justice of the peace in the United States in 1870.
During her talk, Fernando will discuss her journey from Sri Lanka to the United States, motherhood and the unexpected turning points and challenges in her life. She’s also set to talk about the benefits of diversity and inclusion in daily life and in the workforce.
Cassandra Hunter, the library’s adult services librarian, said the talk is the first time the library has recognized International Women’s Day.
“We wanted to have an event that speaks to how we can improve our day-to-day lives by having diversity in general, especially with women,” she said. “That was the spirit behind it.”
International Women’s Day was first recognized by the United Nations in 1975 and has since become a platform to celebrate the contributions of women and push for equality.
“International Women’s Day is a really good day to challenge stereotypes and have larger conversations about women,” Hunter said.
