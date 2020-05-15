Albany County Public Library reopens Saturday with a “Grab & Go” service that accords with social distancing standards. The new service will allow patrons to place holds on books online or over the phone, then pick them up at the library. Pick up hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
“We’ve been working on ideas probably for the last couple weeks to figure out how to provide access to our collection again for the community,” Library Director Rachel Crocker said.
To check out a book with the Grab & Go service, patrons must place holds on books using the online library catalog, which is linked to the library’s website. Patrons may also call the library to place a hold.
After a hold is placed, library staff will locate the book, then the individual who placed the hold will be notified.
“People will kind of experience a delay as they place holds,” Crocker said, “but we’re hoping to be able to turn things around in 24-48 hours if the item is available.”
After library staff has secured the book, it will be checked out under the individual’s card and put in the library’s meeting room for pick up.
“(The meeting room) is an area that is small enough that we feel really comfortable that we can keep it clean to the level that we need to,” Crocker said.
To access the meeting room for pickup, patrons will enter through the main front door, then take a left through the side door.
Special curbside pickup will be available to high risk groups from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The library will also begin accepting book donations in the front lobby during the same hours as Grab & Go.
“We are going to ask the community to do a few things for us to help protect the health and safety of the community and our staff,” Crocker said.
The library asks patrons to wear face coverings for pick up and only send one member of a household in to retrieve the books. There will also be markers on the floor to ensure patrons stay 6 feet apart. If the meeting room gets so full that maintaining 6 feet of distance from others is not possible, library staff may ask patrons to wait outside until there is more space.
Crocker and the other library staff chose to implement the Grab & Go service after looking at what other libraries around the state and country are doing.
“This felt like a way that we could work with limited amount of staff but really still give people access, but also be able to make sure that we were keeping everything sanitized the way that we needed to,” Crocker said.
Crocker sent out a public notice to library patrons on Tuesday to explain the new system, to which the community responded positively.
“We have had an overwhelming response yesterday and today in terms of the number of holds that we’ve gotten in our system,” Crocker said.
The public will be able to return items on the south side of the building in the book drop. However, per CDC guidelines, all returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being processed by staff, so items will remain on accounts up to four days after they are returned. All overdue fines will be waived.
Crocker said she has been asked by the community about the availability to check out a big stack of picture books, something younger families tend to do when they go to the library.
“If that’s what people are looking for, they are welcome to just call us and we will pull a stack of picture books for them, so that’s a great option,” Crocker said.
The library was not opened in this manner sooner because Crocker and other staff were following the lead of other community organizations and the governor.
“At that time the school district had completely closed their buildings and was having everyone work from home, and so that was the decision to not expand the service, and waiting until the governor had loosened things up,” she said. Crocker added that it takes a lot of staff to even pull off something like the Grab & Go service.
As for fully reopening, Crocker said they will continue to take it week by week, keeping an eye on the governor’s orders and consulting with the Albany County Health Officer.
“Our building has a lot of high-touch surfaces, and so we will continue to need some time to make sure that we can have the staffing and procedures in place to make sure that we can properly sanitize our building before we can fully open back up to the public.”
Crocker hopes to offer computer access soon, which will likely happen in the meeting room.
In addition, the library’s annual Summer Reading program will begin May 29 with a new online system that has a reading tracker and weekly activity kits. More information for the Summer Reading program is available at summerquest.acplwy.org.
“We’re pretty excited to be opening up at this level and being able to provide this kind of access again and we are excited to at least see people’s faces coming through,” Crocker said.
For more information about Grab & Go, visit the library’s website at https://www.acplwy.org/.
