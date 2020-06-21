Albany County Public Library has moved its popular summer reading programming into the virtual realm.
This summer’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” invokes fantasy, fairy tales and other mythology. Readers of all ages are invited to complete quests, track their reading, earn prizes, participate in online activities and pick up activity kits.
Youth services librarian Monica Owens said she’s incorporating traditional activities with new modes of delivery to offer patrons multiple ways to engage with the public library.
“We’re viewing this whole summer as a chance to try new things as well all try to figure out this uncharted territory,” she said.
Readers from babies to adults can track their reading progress either on paper or online, earning prizes for their efforts.
Activity kits are available to pick up during the library’s Grab and Go hours, which are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The library will have kits to give away during the Laramie Farmers Market on Fridays starting June 26.
Families can join a private Facebook group, facebook.com/groups/acplimagineyourstory, for additional information on virtual activities.
Owens said patrons will recognize some longstanding activities, such as bingo for children, gatherings for teens and book clubs for adults.
“I’m trying to provide as much normalcy as I possibly can during this strange situation,” she said.
At the same time, readers can participate in new activities such as a downtown treasure hunt that kicked off the summer and ongoing StoryWalks set up on the sidewalk outside the library. The StoryWalk concept combines reading with outdoor exercise, as book pages are posted on signs along the sidewalk for people to read as they walk.
“It’s encouraging both literacy and physical activity,” Owens said. “This summer in particular, we thought it would be a good time for us to do it as an option for families.”
She said the StoryWalks would be expanding into city parks starting July.
Owens said she’s open to suggestions from community members about activities they would like to see the library offer, and this summer’s programs are intended to be flexible.
“We’ve been trying not to plan too far out so we can change things as we need to, because everything changes so quickly,” she said.
Owens said some library activities, such as book clubs, have transitioned into virtual modes fairly seamlessly and even offer benefits such as easier access for far-flung or homebound readers.
“We imagine we’ll keep some of these offerings going forward as well,” she said.
