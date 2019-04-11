Albany County Public Library’s board suddenly terminated the contract of library director Ruth Troyanek on Wednesday night.
“I’m shocked and deeply sadden by the ACPL board’s decision,” Troyanek told the Laramie Boomerang via text message. “The library’s staff and patrons will always have my full support.”
Assistant director Rachel Crocker has been named the interim director. The board is hoping to hire a permanent director by July.
“That’s as far as we’ve gotten,” library board chairman Scott Shoop told the Laramie Boomerang on Thursday morning. He said the board hasn’t discussed how they’ll conduct a search for a new library director.
Crocker has been the library’s assistant director since April 2018.
In a Thursday morning announcement of the decision, the board said that “the library would like to move in another direction to serve the citizens of Albany County.”
Shoop he was “not at liberty” to provide any further rationale about the decision.
Troyanek worked at the library for 15 years, and previously headed the library’s Youth Services Department. She she was briefly fired from that position in 2016, but a group of local parents petitioned to have her reinstated.
She was hired back following a library board meeting in May 2016 where several Laramie parents and community members expressed concern about Troyanek’s firing.
As head of the Youth Services Department, Troyanek played a leading role in library programming such as Book Babies, Kids Lego Club, Family Story Time and more.
When she was hired as library director in June 2017, she said it was her goal to repair the damage caused from the lack of employees and administrative staff.
At the time she took over, she expressed concern about a lack of staff training and communication between staff members.
Shoop became the library board chairman in March after board Mike Massie relinquished the chairmanship following a contentious February meeting in which Massie and Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent clashed over the legality of the board’s personnel policies.
