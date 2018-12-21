Albany County’s library board plans to work in 2019 on creating a standardized pay-grade scale for its employees.
“It’s something we’ve needed to do for a few years,” Library Director Ruth Troyanek said.
Library leadership, including Troyanek and Assistant Director Rachel Crocker, are working to compare their staff’s salaries to those in other comparable communities.
Troyanek said it will also be important to compare salaries to library wages at the University of Wyoming in an acknowledgement that “some of my staff could transfer over there.”
Earlier this year, the library board created a compensation committee, which analyzed the pay and benefits employees receive.
Troyanek plans to present the board with data about other community’s library wages in January.
Board Chairman Mike Massie said he wants the board to consider a new salary policy in February.
That policy, he said, should establish minimum and maximum wages for each position type at the library.
He also hopes the salary discussions will bring about “across-the-board salary increases” for all employees.
Library employees have not received a pay increase since 2015.
Those employees’ salaries are not under the purview of the Albany County Commission.
In July, county commissioners adopted their own step and grade plan for employees’ salaries as part of the budgeting process for the 2019 fiscal year.
In recent years, department heads and elected officials have had much larger discretion over the pay each employee receives.
The commissioners’ first action in implementing the new salary plan was to give those employees a total of $90,000 worth in new compensation, including benefits.
On Wednesday, the library board approved an increase of about $13,000 worth of new insurance benefits for library employees.
That included upgrading the library’s insurance plan from Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Silver Balance — a current cost of $72,766 annually — to the Silver Classic plan.
A major benefit of that upgrade means lowered deductibles for employees.
Under the Silver Balance plan, “institutional” and “professional” medical costs had separate deductibles.
Under the Silver Classic plan, the total deductible for employees has effectively been reduced from $6,000 to $2,000.
Library board member Chris Merrill said he greatly appreciated the work Troyanek and Crocker put into presenting different insurance options to the board.
While supporting the increase, Massie said the board needs to consider how it can sustain the new benefits in the future.
After library employees were moved off the county plan, they were enrolled in the Silver Classic before the plan was downgraded to Silver Balance.
“In looking at how we sustain something moving forward, we have to look at how we manage risk,” Massie said. “Especially that we don’t let the employees down. If we make a decision on something, we have to think ‘can we sustain this going forward?’”
While the library typically budgets for a 15 percent increase in insurance costs each year, Massie said the extreme volatility of the insurance market makes it possible rates could double in a single year.
“(Health care pricing) plays out in Congress. It plays out in the presidential administration. It plays out because we’re a rural state,” Massie said.
As part of the new benefits, the library board also approved a one-year pilot program for mental health counseling for employees. Using Peak Wellness, employees can now receive three free counseling sessions each year.
