Employees of the Albany County Public Library will receive raises March 1 after a unanimous vote Wednesday from the library board.
The board voted to have about $15,000-worth of raises be instituted in just over a week, despite the urging of the library’s two top officials: Library director Ruth Troyanek and assistant director Rachel Crocker.
Troyanek said both “feel pretty strongly” that the raises should not go into effect until July 1, citing the funding deficit that would be created by instituting the changes next week.
Even when Crocker accounted for a 2.5 percent increase in the library’s mill levy, she projected that the board’s Wednesday decision is likely to create a $9,374 deficit in the library’s personnel line-item by the 2023 fiscal year. The proposal advanced by Troyanek was projected to keep the library’s personnel line-item just barely in in the black.
Board chairman Mike Massie questioned Crocker’s math and suggested more funding will be available in coming years than library staff have accounted for.
Troyanek had also warned the board of significant logistical challenges in having the new raises instituted by March 1.
The raises come after the board created a new pay-grade scale for library positions. Troyanek said she wanted to craft new job descriptions for each position before the raises go into effect.
“The morale boost that would come from giving those raises two months ahead does not outweigh the cost of the administrative cost that it would take to put this into effect very quickly,” she said.
Pushing to have the raises in effect next week, Massie noted it had been 2015 since the last time employees received a raise.
“When I got onto this board almost two years ago, what everyone talked about was getting salaries up because it had been a long time since that happened,” he said.
The Wednesday vote was the culmination of an effort to bring library employees up to 90 percent of the average that library employees, in comparable positions, earn in the state.
However, Troyanek and Crocker have now determined that’s not viable, noting it would bring their personnel line-item into a six-figure deficit by the 2022 fiscal year.
Kennedy Penn O’Toole, a cataloguer at the library, expressed some disappointment at the library board meeting, noting the board’s own promises led staff to expect a larger pay-raise was imminent.
Under the approved plan, most library staff will make 85 percent of the average, while Troyanek and Crocker will make 79 percent of their counterparts in the state.
“I hope this is just a down payment,” Massie told library staff. “I really don’t want to stop here.”
Massie said the board’s next hope for greater pay increases is to convince Albany County Commissioners for a greater appropriation.
In the 2019 fiscal year, the library’s appropriation from commissioners is $20,896 — a significant drop from the funding the library received before the Wyoming’s most recent economic downturn. The vast majority of the library’s funding comes from its own mill levy.
Unlike the rest of Albany County’s employees, the library board has required employees to be fired only “for cause.”
That could change imminently, after board members Scott Shoop and Tim Monroe overruled Massie in voting to change employee status to “at-will.”
Shoop, the principal of Whiting High School, described “for cause” protections as unfairly protecting employees.
“My grandmother is one of those pioneers who fought for continuing contract status,” Shoop said. “Back then, I think it was very needed. There wasn’t a lot of quality control or protections for people in place. Now, as an educator and as an employer, I’m frustrated by the fact that I have people that it would cost me over $250,000 just to get them to a point of termination — but everyone in town knows that’s not a good educator. I can’t get rid of a teacher who doesn’t belong in front of kids because of all the things that are in place.”
Monroe said his experience in the private sector makes him prefer “at-will” employment.
“I like ‘at-will’ because I’ve used it for 45 years and I don’t think I’ve ever abused it,” he said.
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent and Massie argued during the latter half of the meeting about whether the library board needed to be subservient to the policies adopted by the county commissioners.
“You should be at-will as an agency of the county,” Trent said. “Why give the library more rights than anyone else?”
The library’s current policies list six reasons an employee can be fired. An employee who’s fired has the right to to appeal that decision to the library board.
Trent called the board’s appeal process “awkward and horrendous” and said a for-cause system “breeds people who don’t need to be here because they know how to work the system to their advantage.”
Under Wyoming law, a library board is a “public corporation” with broad powers to create its own policies. An 1983 opinion by the Wyoming attorney general’s office also asserts that library boards are “essentially agencies of the county government.”
The board’s other two members, Jo-Carol Ropp and Chris Merrill, were absent from Wednesday’s board meeting.
Massie said both are in favor of the “for cause” policy and said the 2-1 vote could be revisited at their March meeting.
Trent and Massie also debated whether the library’s “for cause” policy requires the library board to pay employees “consideration” dollars each time the employee handbook is adjusted.
Massie said the case law provided by Trent did not support her assertion on that point.
“Well I’ve been practicing Wyoming law, and I’m telling you you have to do that,” Trent said.
“We’ve had this (for cause policy) for 35 years, I guess — or at least a long time — this approach of for-cause and due process and, at no time, when this board has amended that employee handbook, have we ever had to pay the employees to accept a change to a handbook,” Massie said.
“But you didn’t do it legally,” Trent said.
“Yeah, well, I question that.” Massie responded.
Trent later even requested Massie adjourn the meeting prematurely, suggesting Massie’s “hostility” regarding the “at-will” issue was hurting the meeting’s productivity.
Massie described the accusation as unfair.
