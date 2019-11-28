Starting in January, Albany County Public Library staff — both full- and part-time — will see a 3% raise on their paychecks after the ACPL Board of Directors voted to approve the increase during Monday night’s meeting.
Originally wanting to start much smaller, library Director Rachel Crocker recommended a 1% pay increase in January, with the plan to gradually increase it throughout the next few fiscal years as the board restructures the entire library’s pay scale and raise schedule.
“We give ourselves some maneuverability,” she said during the meeting. “We take small steps slowly, so as we make those bigger decisions, as we set the bigger vision, we maintain some room to maneuver. My recommendation is a small step, a very small step.”
Crocker’s recommendation also offered an additional increase of at least 1% in July, although that decision and amount couldn’t have been formalized until the board outlines the budget for the next fiscal year.
Looking at current payroll reserves, Crocker said the 1% increase would be sustainable for 10 years, and a 2% raise would be sustainable for five years. The higher the raise, she said, the more it “tightens the pool of money that’s available.”
Both board member Mike Massie and secretary Chris Merrill questioned whether a 1% pay increase was enough considering the cost of living increases at an average of 2% per year.
“I would argue that 2% across the board should probably be our baseline,” Merrill said. “I actually lean towards 3% … I think we already undercompensate, and we need to start making some ground against inflation.”
While noting she fully believes staff needs better compensation, Crocker shared concerns that by increasing to 3% right away, it could limit the board’s ability to further increase wages in the future.
“A 3% increase — we need a much larger mill levy jump to catch up with it,” she said. “It just becomes another discussion of, how much are we dipping into our payroll reserve when getting into the budget next year?”
Board president Scott Shoop also noted by approving a larger raise to start out, it can be harder to create the reserve they need to ensure their funding is less affected by the state’s boom and bust cycles.
If necessary, the 3% increase could be covered with emergency reserve funds, Massie pointed out. He added finding the funds for the raises is important considering the salary increases were thought to be the board’s number one priority for the year, which is already halfway over.
“I think 3% is fair,” he said. “Our staff has been through a lot in the last year, too.”
In a 3-2 vote, the board approved the 3% raise. Shoop and vice-chair Faryn Babbitt voted against.
In addition to the raise in January, Crocker noted the big-picture plan is to update the salary system holistically to give staff more “clarity and stability” with regular, expected pay increases instead of the seemingly random raises every few years.
Crocker plants to partner with Albany County’s human resources director Christina Snowberger to complete the system overhaul, including reclassification of some positions, updating the current performance evaluation system and rewording some questions on the salary survey.
Upgrading the process itself, Snowberger said during Monday’s meeting, is an opportunity to “provide the board a better structure and a better recommendation of where individuals need to be and what those steps would be to get there.”
Board member Tim Monroe said he wanted the rework to include a focus on merit-based raises, favoring those over across-the-board pay increases.
In the same meeting, the board considered employee benefits, unanimously approving to stay with the currently used Blue Cross Blue Shield Silver Classic benefits plan, which includes behavioral health for employees or dependents.
Additionally, the board approved creating a Flexible Spending Account, which puts money aside for employees to use on medical bills or other healthcare costs.
While the library currently pays 100% of employee health insurance premiums, Babbitt expressed her desire to see premiums covered for employee dependents as well.
“In looking at some of their salaries — if somebody here did a have a family, Rachel and I talked about what those premiums would cost, and they would basically hardly come home with a paycheck,” Babbitt said. “I really do think that’s something that the library should contribute to.”
The board decided to incorporate that possibility into its budgeting discussions next year.
