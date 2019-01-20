The Albany County Public Library is set to have two security cameras and motion detectors installed in April after a strings of vandalism incidents in recent years. The worst came in early November, when two glass entry doors were damaged and three windows were destroyed, and a few shelves and a trash can were damaged.
Library staff have set aside $5,000 to pay for the new security measures, which also include an alarm system and panic buttons.
“Outside of this $5,000 we hope to improve outdoor lighting and update our landscaping to improve visibility,” library director Ruth Troyanek said in an email. “We’ve started getting estimates from electricians for lighting, but haven’t yet pursued the landscaping. Some of it may be as simple as pruning.”
On Wednesday, the Albany County library board voted to share a new proposed security camera policy with the public. A copy of that proposal is now on the county’s website. Troyanek said a copy has also been posted in the library itself. The board will consider moving forward with the policy at its Feb. 20 meeting.
In that proposed policy, cameras would be installed on as “as-needed basis,” with signs posted at entrances informing the public of their use.
That the proposal calls for footage to be stored not longer than 30 days, and the cameras wouldn’t be used “for the purpose of monitoring staff performance.”
“Access is allowed by law enforcement when footage is related to an incident (such as vandalism or theft) that occurred at ACPL,” the proposal states. “Technology and administrative staff may refer other footage requests to the Albany County Attorney.”
Cameras could also be installed in “areas hat could assist law enforcement in documenting traffic accidents or other incidents unrelated to ACPL that take place on the public street and surrounding properties within camera view.”
Board member Tim Monroe suggested at the Wednesday that more cameras should be added in coming years.
