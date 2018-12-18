Children were seen laughing, coloring, snacking on quesadillas and hitting piñatas during Artesanías de Navidad, a Spanish-themed Christmas event hosted by the Laramie High School’s Spanish Honor Society on Friday evening.
The event’s goal was to introduce children to different Spanish holiday traditions, said Alhena Islam, secretary of the Spanish Honor Society.
“By doing this event, not only are we connecting with the community, but we’re also getting these children to be influenced by the different parts of Spanish culture as well,” Islam said.
The event featured different Spanish holiday traditions, including a craft involving marigolds, a flower Islam said was very important to Spanish culture. Another craft station featured coloring paper lanterns, and another featured making a God’s Eye, which involves weaving yarn on a wooden cross.
For children who didn’t want to sit still, the event offered traditional Spanish games, including piñatas and a game involving popping balloons tied to people’s ankles.
“The piñatas were our favorite part, since they were exciting and dynamic and almost everyone got involved,” said Sam Miller, president of the Spanish Honor Society.
Islam said the different activities were ways to communicate about Spanish culture with the community.
“It’s really cool, because they get to see another portion of the world without actually traveling,” Islam said.
Islam added sharing cultural differences was important to her; her parents are from Bangladesh, and her family tries to share their own culture when they can.
“It just spreads awareness of the world around us,” Islam said.
“I think especially in Laramie, because it’s such a small town, you don’t get to see as much of the diversity that you would see maybe if you lived in New York or Los Angeles.”
The Spanish Honor Society hosts two major events throughout the year, including Artesanías de Navidad and an International Night in the spring. This year was the second year the group hosted Artesanías de Navidad, and Miller said there was a “big increase of numbers” compared to 2017.
The group itself — as well as all its programming — is student led, Islam said.
“We had to have people from Spanish Honor Society sign up for different committees, so everyone was involved in some way or another,” Islam said. “We had to get those committees together and make them plan what they wanted to do and what the event would look like.”
The students had different responsibilities for the event, ranging from decorating and gathering supplies to helping children with crafts or being a “runner” to get last minute needs.
Islam said the LHS Spanish teacher nominates “high achieving” students in upper-level Spanish classes for the Spanish Honor Society who are “willing to put in the work.”
“You have to show the teacher that you are a good student in Spanish class, that you’re participating and actually interested in the Spanish culture and learning Spanish,” Islam said.
The Spanish Honor Society also does community service activities around town, Islam added.
“Not only is this a club for excelling Spanish students, but it’s also for connecting yourself with your community and just having the community understand Spanish culture more,” Islam said.
