Following a major improvement in the statewide average, Laramie High School’s graduation rate also rose significantly in in 2018.
The Wyoming Department of Education released graduation rate data for the 2017-2018 school year on Tuesday.
The data showed LHS’s graduation rate rose to 88.3 percent with the Class of 2018, up from 84.9 percent the previous year.
2018 was a major outlier for the district. Typically, the school’s graduation rate fluctuates by a mere percentage point or less.
Jeff Lewis, who returned to be an assistant principal at LHS for the 2017-2018 school year, said the increase might be a credit to the work staff is doing to be “proactive” about identifying students early who might be at risk of dropping out.
Lewis was previously an assistant principal at LHS before working a two-year stint as principal of Whiting High School, Albany County School District No. 1’s alternative school.
He said LHS’s effort to identify struggling students and providing needed resources has greatly improved.
“There’s just something that feels different this time,” Lewis said. “We’re not letting those students slip through the cracks.”
Sometimes, it can be helpful — even before they drop-out — to identify a struggling student and have them moved to Whiting, where there’s more opportunity to be flexible with things like the hours a student is in school.
ACSD No. 1’s strategic plan calls for a graduation rate of 95 percent by 2022. When the school board set that rate in the fall, board members acknowledged it was very ambitious.
In 2017, four Wyoming counties had graduation rates higher than 95 percent. All are relatively small districts, with an average graduating class size of 50. Only one of those districts had a graduating class with more than 40 students.
“Yes, I do think 95 percent is attainable, but there’s no magic bullet,” Lewis said. “It’s relationship building. It’s letting families know that we’re not going to give up on them. It’s getting students in the right place to be successful.”
When a student drops out, Lewis said it’s rare for there to be no opportunity for redemption. Maybe only 5 percent of dropouts fall into that circumstance, Lewis said.
“That’s the 5 percent where we just don’t have a chance with them. They stop showing up to school and then they just drop off the face of the earth,” he said.
Reversing a dropout, he said, often requires building enough rapport to convince a student to come back to school.
“A good chunk of it is getting on the phone,” Lewis said. “It’s the sales job to say ‘we haven’t given up on you and we want to get you back in school.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.