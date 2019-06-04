For the next nine days, not only will Laramie High School orchestra students get the chance to see amazing Irish destinations like the Cliffs of Moher and Blarney Castle, but they will also be performing music for an international audience.
Orchestra director Sarah McCoy told the Laramie Boomerang on Thursday the group will even get the chance to perform with an Irish group, the Clare Music Makers Orchestra. The two groups — along with students from the String Academy of Wyoming and Casper’s Kelly Walsh High School — will perform separately and then a piece together with the Irish students.
“I’m so excited that my students to have the opportunity to connect with locals who are about the same age as them and share this experience that we call music together,” McCoy said. “It’s really special.”
Bassist for the orchestra Corinne Buss said she was most excited to play with the Clare Music Makers, hoping to learn about differences in playing style and just “connecting with people from Ireland about music.”
In addition to performing the four pieces they’ve been working on for months, McCoy said the students will have a chance to be “immersed in the culture” and learn about the “rich tradition of Irish fiddling and step dance.” She said the group has a fiddling workshop planned, a chance to perform at Galway Cathedral and even the opportunity to learn from and perform for an Irish master cellist.
“I’m excited to see their hard work pay off in these beautiful settings and venues like Galway Cathedral,” McCoy said. “I’m excited to bring our music from Wyoming to an international audience.”
Not just the large, group performances, smaller ensembles have also been preparing performances as well. One ensemble features three graduating seniors and a junior playing Vivaldi’s Two Cello Concerto.
“So even though the concerto is written for two cellos, they’re doubling up on the parts and soloing with a small chamber orchestra group, so I’m very excited,” McCoy said. “That’s one of the pieces we’ll perform for the master class with the Irish cellist in Dublin.”
Beyond the chance to perform in a new place, the trip also gives students a chance to explore a new culture, especially students like Buss who have never left the United States before.
Violinist with the orchestra Zavria Brizuela said she enjoyed the last orchestra trip to Washington D.C. and was especially excited to go to Ireland, somewhere she’s “always wanted to go.”
“It just seemed like a really neat place with a lot of history and castles,” she said. “I really like going on the orchestra trips because it’s a chance to play somewhere different and just go see some really cool things.”
The LHS band, orchestra and choir departments have a longstanding tradition of taking turns organizing performance tours for their students. McCoy said she event took a similar trip to Austria and the Czech Republic when she was an LHS student.
McCoy said while the logistics of traveling with around 44 students and parents can be tricky, the chaperones, who all happen to be musicians or music teachers, have been a huge help. She said the tradition of the performance tours help students learn a variety of skills, both musically and for future travel experiences.
“To have that ability to tour somewhere new and different — especially an international tour — it’s a really good chance for us to spread our wings and grow as musicians and for the students to learn some important life skills and really have a fun tour experience,” she said.
