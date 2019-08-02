Laramie High School Principal Chuck Kern has made plans to introduce the Freshman Impact program for the upcoming school year.
The program would take high school freshmen out of classes for a day to train them on “the dangers of drugs, alcohol and depression,” according to a promotional video for the South Dakota-based program.
Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Colling asked for the school board’s support for the program at a July meeting.
Colling has been working to coordinate the program and said targeting freshmen is important because “a lot of big choices are going to start happening at this point in their lives.”
Kern said he won’t move forward with Freshman Impact unless the school board is in agreement.
Since the program is being tied to the LHS health class curriculum, Kern said he wants the school board’s blessing since curriculum is such a significant responsibility of the board.
“It seems like if we can positively impact one student at no cost to the student, then it’s worth the investment,” Janice Marshall, who chairs the school board, said at the July meeting.
School board member Nate Martin, however, expressed some skepticism about the program. He said he’d like to have more data about the program’s effectiveness before moving forward.
Freshman Impact was started by Rick McPherson, a retired South Dakota sheriff’s deputy, in 2006.
McPherson said the program would involve collaborative work from Laramie fire, medical, judicial, police and other officials.
Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken has already expressed interest in being a part of the program.
If the program is launched this year, Colling said he expects it won’t be a one-off.
“We’re not just interested in doing this year for this year’s class,” he said.
Kern said the program could be hosted either in the fall or spring, but the program would be ready to launch in early September.
“We basically have all the speakers lined up,” Colling said.
The program’s actual cost is $32,500, but organizers are relying on donations for the funding.
