After a long road, Laramie High School’s first softball season is set for spring 2021, and the school is hoping to have a coach hired by the end of this week.
“We are actually holding interviews on Wednesday for that position, we’re interviewing a handful of candidates,” LHS Activities and Athletics Director Ron Wagner told the Boomerang Monday.
The coaching position was opened the last week of January and remained open for two weeks.
“We’re hoping to come out of those interviews with a decision and a recommendation and letting everybody know by Friday,” Wagner said.
The coach will not be paid this year but will have time to be involved in the pre-season plans such as ordering uniforms and equipment.
After hiring a coach, the next steps will be to hire assistant coaches and order equipment.
The information came at a Feb. 12 Albany County School District No. 1 school board meeting where Wagner updated the board on the progress of state softball.
In February 2019, Laramie Girls Softball asked ACSD No. 1’s school board to commit to offering softball in Laramie. The school board voted 4-4 on the idea, killing the proposal.
The board chose to revisit the idea when budget work was completed to ensure there would be funding for the sport. In August, the board voted unanimously to commit to the sport.
Laramie High School was the eighth school in the state to commit to softball. The Wyoming High School Activities Association bylaws state that once eight schools commit to a specific sport, the association will consider sanctioning it. The WHSAA sanctioned softball in November.
Because there are only 13 schools that will offer softball in 2021, 4A is the only class. There will be an east and west conference.
Included in the east schools are Laramie, Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South and Wheatland.
The west schools are Cody, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rock Springs and Worland.
Other Wyoming schools that have expressed interest in softball are Lander, Riverton, Buffalo and the Torrington area.
“The state tournament will be hosted in Gillette next year and the year after, they have the best complex in the state,” Wagner said. “They’ve got four artificial turf fields with a special dirt that gets rid of the water really fast.”
The top eight schools will go to state, an accomplishment that will be based off the team’s conference record and how it finishes the season.
Many of the WHSAA rules and guidelines for softball that have been developed in the last six months were based off the softball programs of states surrounding Wyoming.
One thing that proved to be common was to require protective masks for the pitcher, first base and third base players. The school will supply those masks.
“The only stipulation is that this lines up with every other sport that the WHSAA sanctions, and that is, while they’re participating with us, they can’t participate with their club teams,” Wagner said.
Wagner met with the University of Wyoming and City of Laramie, as UW owns the softball fields and the city schedules them.
“We determined that the soonest possible date to host a game in Laramie is sometime after April 1,” Wagner said. The first day fields were playable last year was April 15.
The softball season will run from March to May.
Wagner expressed optimism about the new Wyoming high school sport.
“It’s been a staple of many communities over the summers across Wyoming, so it just feels like it’s a natural step that now kids can start playing for their high schools.”
