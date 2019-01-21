Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing for the afternoon. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of snow and windy. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.