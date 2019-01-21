A graduate of Laramie High School was recently honored on the national stage as part of the winning team at the Collegiate Inventors Competition.
Ann McInroy, who graduated from LHS in 2014, was on a team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that developed a tool they call Rhino, which offers a safer and faster way to remove old mortar from between bricks.
McInroy, who graduated from MIT last spring and now works for Microsoft, was joined by Elizabeth Bianchini, Kyler Kocher and Sam Resnick, with faculty advisor Warren Seering.
They attended the College Inventors Competition in November in Alexandria, Virginia. The competition is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
McInroy said she and her team began developing Rhino as part of a senior mechanical engineering design class in the fall of 2017. The initial team had 17 members.
“The four of us have continued and are trying to get a product,” she said.
The idea for the tool came from a fellow teammate, who was surprised by the price tag his fraternity was facing for the cost of repointing its frat house.
Repointing is the process of removing and replacing the external mortar from between bricks. Over time, exposed mortar cracks and decays, allowing water into the walls and leading to damage.
“He was shocked at how expensive it was going to be,” McInroy said. “It inspired him to look at why it would be so expensive and if we could find a better way to do it.”
Removing crumbling mortar, a process called joint raking, is messy and tedious. It’s also dangerous for the health of the mason because he or she must wear a respirator and goggles to protect from silica dust, which causes lung disease and lung cancer.
In Boston, where MIT is located, many buildings are constructed from brick and require repointing every 20 years or so.
“Our tool allows you to take the mortar out in chunks using a hammer as opposed to cutting it out,” McInroy said.
As they developed the product, they realized the most efficient way to remove mortar was by fracturing rather than crushing, which also creates less dust.
This led them to using a rotary hammer as the base. Rhino attaches to the chuck of a rotary hammer via a split collar. A sled with a fin on the underside follows behind a chisel bit to keep the device centered in the mortar joint. A vacuum port pulls in dust and debris as the tool is being operated, and the tool can be rotated for vertical or horizontal joints.
The team worked with a local mason to hone the design and make the tool easier to use, and McInroy said it works about 50 percent faster than existing methods.
The Collegiate Inventors Competition marked the first time they had displayed the tool on a national level.
“It was really awesome to be able to be exposed to a larger audience outside just our school,” she said. “It was validating to see that it could be a valuable invention to people who don’t have any stake in it.”
McInroy said the team is working to obtain several patents for the tool, and their goal is to sell or license the patents to a tool manufacturer.
“Our ultimate goal is to see it turned into a product that would be used in the real world,” she said.
McInroy now lives in Seattle, where she does hardware development for new product introduction at Microsoft. Her position requires frequent travel, including regular trips overseas.
“That role involves a lot of China travel so we can coordinate with factories and partners,” she said.
McInory, who grew up in Laramie, said she has always loved math and science. Encouragement from her parents and teachers led her to pursue higher education at one of the top-ranked engineering schools in the world, not to mention one of the most exclusive.
She said Paul Street, a math teacher at Laramie High School, was particularly influential, she said. She also thanked the Wyoming Community Foundation for scholarship support.
“(Street) was really awesome at inspiring people to reach beyond what they might think they could do, and expect a lot from you, which is great for learning,” she said.
Street, who taught McInroy for three years, described her as an analytical, creative and hard-working student who was willing to work through tough problems instead of asking for help.
“She thought, considered and took an unusually long period of time to work and try to resolve it on her own, and usually when she did that, she was successful,” Street said.
Street recalled watching a video of McInroy making a presentation about her work recently, and he was amazed at how confident and competent she was on the stage.
“I thought my heart as going to burst with pride at seeing her, and how far she’d come, and how much she’d grown during her time at MIT,” he said.
Two other students from McInroy’s class also attended MIT, which Street said was a wonderful accomplishment for them, but also a reflection of Laramie’s schools.
“We all bask in her glory there and vicariously enjoy the accolades that she gets,” he said. “She’s sure made us proud.”
Other projects in the Collegiate Inventors Competition included technology for sensing crop disease, a device that measures electrical properties in order to identify the optimal location for administering an epidural, a tag detection system to track retail inventory and a tool that holds brain tissue apart without injury to improve tumor removals.
