While the holiday season is filled with twinkling lights, decorated trees and cozy fireplaces, it can also mean increased risk of house fires.
The Laramie Fire Department is encouraging people to be safe this holiday season, including by keeping live trees watered, keeping decorations away from heat sources and unplugging lights when not in use.
The Red Cross of Wyoming announced in a Friday press release responders have gone to seven house fires in six days around the state. City of Laramie Fire Chief Dan Johnson said there is a national upswing in structure fires every winter, with various causes ranging from improperly ventilated heating units to holiday decoration fires.
“It’s a time of year where our activity picks up also,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of fresh cut trees that are put into houses because not only are they sold in town, but they are easily obtainable by people going out and making a day of cutting down a tree.”
Although other causes of structure fires are more common, including candles or electrical issues, the National Fire Protection Association reports Christmas tree fires as the deadliest, with one out of every 45 fires proving to be fatal.
“What it’ll do is catch other things on fire a lot quicker,” Johnson said. “That tree is burning a lot hotter, and it’s going to spread fire a lot faster and fill the house. If it’s blocking paths of egress — a way out — and people get trapped, things happen real fast.”
Johnson said those who have live trees in their homes for Christmas should be sure to keep the tree watered and watch for falling needles and other signs the tree is drying out. He added to make multiple clear fire exit strategies, because large amounts of smoke and flames can disorient people when a fire occurs.
Dennis Johnson, LFD company officer of fire prevention and life safety, said to be sure to keep trees out of hallways and exit paths, and once the tree is done for the season to be sure to dispose of it properly.
“Don’t put it next to the house, and don’t put it in the garage — away from the house,” Dennis Johnson said.
The city of Laramie’s December newsletter said volunteers from a variety of organizations will be picking up Christmas trees on Jan. 5. The service is free so long as residents have the trees on the curb before 9 a.m. Residents can also take their trees to the city’s landfill themselves, where the trees are cut down and used to help make compost.
The newsletter warns residents to not burn a tree in a home fireplace, because it may cause damage to chimney flue and could lead to a chimney fire.
Christmas trees aren’t the only holiday hazard. The NFPA reports a heat source, like a candle, too close to a Christmas tree causes one in four winter fires.
Dennis Johnson said LFD sees “a lot of candle fires.” The NFPA reports more than half of the nation’s home decoration fires in December are started by candles.
“I think we trend more with the candle fires national statistics-wise,” Dan Johnson said.
Heat sources like candles need to be “at least three feet away” from trees and other flammable materials, like drapes, Dennis Johnson said.
Additionally, holiday lights are rated for either indoor or outdoor use, Dennis Johnson said. Using the wrong light rating in the improper place can cause electrical fires; the NFPA reports one of every four home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems.
Dennis Johnson said one key way residents can stay safe this holiday season is to not “overload” the home with holiday decorations to “lessen the fire load.”
“We encourage people to sleep with their bedroom doors closed, because it buys time for them and their children,” Dennis Johnson added.
Dan Johnson wanted to wish the city a “safe and happy holiday” from LFD.
