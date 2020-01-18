In the last five years, the Laramie Fire Department has seen an average of 10 fires each holiday season, stretching from around Thanksgiving to just after New Year’s Day.
This year only five fires were reported — none of which had injuries — thanks in part to the “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign LFD implemented for the first time this year.
“It definitely seemed to bring the awareness of the community to holiday fire issues and got them thinking about it,” said LFD Community Risk Reduction Division Chief Bret Vance. “Hopefully we can have the same success next year.”
The campaign featured a red wreath on Laramie Fire Station No. 1, with a red light replaced by a white one for each fire that occurred during the holiday season.
The fifth and final white light was added after a house fire around Dec. 26 that caused some damage to the home, although no injuries were reported. Vance said it was likely to have been caused by ashes from a wood stove.
“It was improperly installed, so ashes from the chimney connectors actually fell down into the wall into the floor down below,” Vance said.
Although the holidays are over, the risk for fire remains high; multiple fires have occurred since the campaign ended Jan. 6.
One major fire starter continues to be from heating houses, especially with wood-burning stoves. Of the three fires that have occurred this week, two of them can be attributed to issues with wood-burning stoves and their ashes.
Vance said he and LFD’s fire prevention chief canvassed around homes in the area of one of the recent fires to remind folks about the dangers of wood-burning stoves, handing out tips from the National Fire Prevention Association “to remind them to take care of their ashes; they’re still hot.”
One way to take care of ashes to ensure the wood stoves and chimneys are installed properly by a professional, Vance said.
Beyond wood stoves, other fire risks are still present after the holidays end, including from candles or leftover decorations.
“One big area of concern for us this time of year is people who have not yet gotten live Christmas trees out of their house,” Vance said.
He added the fires resulting from dried live Christmas trees can be very dramatic. The National Fire Prevention Association reports that on average, one of every 52 reported home fires that were started from a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to an average of one death per 135 total reported home fires.
Christmas trees can be recycled at the city’s Landfill as part of Laramie’s free green waste recycling program.
To help alert folks of a potential fire as early as possible, Vance recommended installing and maintaining smoke detectors.
“Make sure you have detectors and they work; don’t pull out your batteries,” he said.
Smokers should also be cautious of smoking inside, no matter how tempting the cold weather may make it sound, Vance said.
While not as much of a fire risk, accidents and potential injury can also occur when using ladders to take lights down from rooftops or when lifting heavy boxes back up to attics or down to basements.
For more fire prevention tips, visit nfpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.