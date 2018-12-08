The Laramie Fire Department responded to two structure fire on Thursday, neither of which resulted in any injury.
Reports of a building on fire sent firefighters to a mobile home on McCue Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to a LFD news release. Engine 3 from Station No. 3 was the first to respond, and the news release said the first on the scene reported seeing a fire on the exterior and under the mobile home.
All occupants successfully evacuated the structure and were accounted for, the news release said.
“The exterior fire was extinguished by LFD crews, who then entered the interior of the structure to search for fire extension,” the news release said.
Control of the structure was returned to the occupants by 3:40 p.m., the news release said, and no injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family — consisting of two adults, one child, two dogs and several snakes — with lodging and other immediate needs, a press release from the Red Cross said.
LFD had three engines, one ladder truck, one EMS ambulance and one command vehicle respond to the scene. An Albany County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was also on scene to assist in the efforts, the news release said.
Earlier Thursday morning, LFD was called to a chimney fire at 11:28 a.m. near Sanders Drive and 11th Street, the news release said. Engine 7 from Fire Station No. 1 was the first to arrive at the scene, and the release said they found a possible fire in the chimney of the residence.
“All occupants had evacuated the structure and were accounted for,” the news release said. “No injuries were reported.”
Upon further investigation, the news release said LFD saw the fire was isolated to the chimney and was able to extinguish it and return control of the residence to the occupants by noon.
Three LFD engines, one ladder truck, one EMS ambulance and one command unit responded to the incident, the news release said. The Laramie Police Department also responded to the scene.
The news released added the causes of both fires are still under investigation by LFD. LPD is also still investigating the cause of the mobile home fire.
