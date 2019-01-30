In Laramie last year, 45 percent of patients transported to the hospital after a 911 call were injured in a fall, said Bret Vance, division chief of community risk reduction for the Laramie Fire Department.
Last month, Vance completed a community risk profile from an emergency medical services perspective for fall risk in Laramie, and said LFD is working to educate and raise awareness about fall risks and prevention tips both within the community and within emergency response staff.
“Out of 267 calls — where someone called 911 and we transported somebody to the hospital for an injury — 120 of them were from falls,” Vance said. “Motor vehicle accidents are something that jumps out in people’s minds, but what they don’t realize is it’s people falling down all around that are generating those calls.”
Vance completed a risk profile for the city on the specific topic of fall risk by compiling the call data into an annual report. He said the risk profiles are something the fire department has traditionally done but has recently dedicated more time to.
“This is an effort to identify what the specific risks are in the community and to put our efforts towards addressing those,” Vance said.
Laramie fire chief Dan Johnson said the first stage of the community risk profile is to determine if the risk is a problem in the community and if the fire department thinks it’s potentially preventable.
“We have an elderly population,” Johnson said. “I think it’s fair to say that a fall is very impactful to a person and it can affect their quality of life quite a bit. It can take away your independence, and the prevention from this happening is our biggest goal.”
While Vance admitted the growing demographic of residents both nationally and locally that are over 65 years old are the ones “impacted most severely” by a fall, the education material is applicable to everyone in the community.
The fire department is in the process of identifying and involving other partners to try to help educate the community, Vance said. While educating the community is important, he added much of the learning happens behind the scenes.
“Education is in house, training our guys to recognize and be able to educate while they’re on calls and handing out information while we’re on calls to the at-risk population,” Johnson said.
The education and awareness efforts, Johnson added, will hopefully help bring a decline in the number of 911 calls for people injured in falls in 2019.
“We really want to focus on that number and reduce those numbers over this next year,” Johnson said. “At the end of the year we’ll weigh the effectiveness of the program by hopefully seeing a reduction of those fall numbers, and we’ll keep an eye on that and an eye on our progress.”
Fall prevention won’t be the only safety initiative the fire department plans to address this year; Vance said he plans to spend more time analyzing data to determine Laramie’s other potential risks.
“This is a topic within a big program,” Johnson said. “There will be other things we’ll be dealing with in the future; this is the one we’re focusing on now.”
