Lit among the city’s holiday decorations this year is a red wreath on the front of the Laramie Fire Department’s Fire Station No. 1 on Fourth Street.
Not typically a part of the city’s downtown holiday lights, the wreath is part of an initiative by LFD to raise awareness and hopefully prevent common holiday fires.
The wreath is covered with red lights, and a white light will be added after each fire LFD responds to during the holiday season, starting from Thanksgiving and lasting until New Year’s Day.
“The idea is to keep people in the community’s thoughts on fire safety,” said Bret Vance, community risk reduction division chief. “We have had an average of about 10 fires a year for the last few years during that timeframe.”
An initiative started by an Illinois fire department 25 years ago, this is LFD’s first year participating.
The wreath has been up just a short while, but a white light has already been added.
LFD responded to a chicken coop fire Sunday, and Vance said the cause was most likely “electrical and/or combustible items in too close proximity to heating lamps.”
The coop was destroyed, and the outside of an adjacent shed was starting to show damage by the time fire crews could extinguish the blaze. No chickens were lost in the fire.
To avoid becoming an additional white light on the red wreath, residents should be mindful of different potential holiday fire causes, including cooking or hanging decorations close to candles or space heaters.
“People want to make sure they use decorations that are in good shape and for their intended use,” Vance said. “Don’t use things that are intended for indoors outdoors.”
Additionally, decorators should be cautious of overloading electrical circuits.
Those who incorporate candles into their holiday aesthetics should ensure decorations, curtains and other potentially flammable objects are at least three feet away from open flames like candles or portable heaters.
“Keep kids and pets away from the candles so they don’t get tipped over,” Vance added.
Open flames should never be left unattended, and neither should food on the stovetop or in the oven. Children and pets should also be kept away from cooking areas to avoid potential fires.
Christmas trees, especially real ones, can also be fire hazards if they’re dried out or are placed to where they block exit points from the home or building.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost three out of every five home decoration fires in December are started by candles, and more than two out of every five decoration fires are because decorations are placed too close to a heat source.
The NFPA also notes more than 44% of home Christmas tree fires are caused by lighting equipment.
Finally, residents should make sure fire extinguishers and smoke detectors are ready for this holiday season.
“Be prepared to put out a fire, and if it’s a fire that’s too big for you, then get out and dial 911,” Vance said.
