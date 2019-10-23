A planned overhaul of Lewis Street, between Ninth and 13th streets, is expected to cost $6.7 million, according for a request for proposals that the University of Wyoming put out.
Responses from contractors were due last week, but university officials have not said when they expect to select a contractor.
The city of Laramie vacated a section of Lewis Street in 2014 and, amid the construction of three new STEM buildings north of the street and the planned construction of dorms on the northeast corner of campus, UW has since been planning to turn the street into a wooded corridor that adds to the green space on campus.
A master plan has also been created that would extend the Lewis Street work all the way to 15th Street. However, UW is currently prevented from moving forward on that section of the work until it’s able to acquire all the property north of that section of the street.
Once UW gives a contractor a notice-to-proceed for the Lewis Street project, university officials are expecting about eight months of design work and subcontracting before the actual construction begins, according to the RFP.
A master plan for the Lewis Street project was finished in July by a Massachusetts-based consultant, Sasaki, with input from a committee that consisted of UW Trustee John McKinley, UW Acting President Neil Theobald, UW professor Greg Brown, Mike Massie, and Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie.
The Lewis Street master plan created by Sasaki envisions meandering walkways with substantial flora that will break up the harsh westerly winds that have historically made Lewis Street a wind tunnel.
The preferred design option includes boulderscapes and open green space throughout the corridor as well.
The recently completed sitework in front of the Enzi STEM Building and the Engineering Education and Research Building is expected to be maintained. UW already has funds identified to complete the work in one phase.
Why doesn't the city just cede everything within city limits to UW since they seem to think they own everything anyway. A CITY street.... that was supposed to be closed for only a short time while buildings were being built. Now it's 'well it's been closed for so long, lets just keep it closed and make a park because we obviously own it now'. WTH? Why is UW just running rough-shod over EVERYTHING. Things are pushed down faculty/staff throats and now, apparently, they're doing the same with the city. Just disgusting.
And I understand that the city "vacated" (does that mean ceded? Gave? Or just allowed UW to close the street?) in 2014. Doesn't change my underlying point that UW thinks they own the city and can take whatever they want, whenever they want. I don't understand this attitude. UW needs to 'get over' themselves.
