The Albany County Campus of the Laramie County Community College cut the ribbon on its new expansion Tuesday night, which includes three new classrooms. From left to right: Josh Watson, account and project manager for Manufacturing-Works holding the ribbon; Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie; Albany County School District No. 1 superintendent Jubal Yennie; Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie; Brady Hammond, associate vice president for the LCCC Albany County Campus; Laramie Chamber Business Alliance president and CEO Brad Enzi; Gary Negich, chair of the Albany County Campus Advisory Council and president of First Interstate Bank of Laramie holding the other side of the ribbon.