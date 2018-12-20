Laramie Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) logo.psd

LAWS had an emergency project to trap 97+ cats from a location just outside Laramie, and with the help of Gem City Veterinary Services and Animal Health Center, we were able to neuter or spay the ones needing it. We had great cooperation from Fort Collins Cat Rescue and Spay/Neuter Clinic, who took and neutered 35 of the cats and placed about 40 in local barn cat or working cat jobs. We have since placed about 18 in local ranches, and have a request for 20 in the Green River area, so we may meet our goal of having them all in good jobs by New Year! Most of them are at least partially feral, not house pet material, but dedicated Rodent Control Experts. None of this would have been possible without the incredible generosity and volunteer time from so many members of the Laramie community, we can’t even list them all. Money for food and medicines and cages and bedding and litter boxes and food has come in from so many people, and one wonderful family donated a secure, heated barn, so we could keep the cats safely and comfortably while they wait for jobs. Laramie is a wonderfully caring community! This truly makes for a happy Holiday Season, for us and for those kitties, whose fate looked pretty grim for a while. But Santa came after all!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.