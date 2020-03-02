The Legislature’s construction budget bill survived an attempt Monday morning to defund a planned renovation and expansion of the University of Wyoming’s College of Law.
On Friday, the House voted to start negotiations on the bill with $50 million in building projects for the University of Wyoming listed among the state’s construction projects for the 2021-2022 biennium.
That funding was recommended by the House Appropriations Committee, which included $12.5 million for an expansion and renovation of the law school ahead of its 100th anniversary celebration this fall.
During the House’s first opportunity for amendments Tuesday morning, legislators defeated an amendment to strip out all funding for the law school.
Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, introduced that amendment and said he “question(ed) the need” for the funding, even though he complimented the project.
“No matter when you fit on the political spectrum, I think we can agree that every single project in the ‘cap-con’ build is good,” he said.
After Monday’s vote, the House version of the bill still includes $50 million for UW. However, the bill will still face one more vote in the House on Tuesday, and several more amendments are likely.
Clem said he plans to introduce another amendment on third reading that would reduce the funding for the law school — though it wouldn’t completely eliminate all $12.5 million.
Once the capital construction bill, Senate File 119, passes the House, a “conference committee” consisting of House members and senators — typically three legislators from each chamber — will have to meet to forge a compromise over how much funding UW will receive.
“I understand the logic of (the House adding $50 million) to position yourself when going into a conference committee,” Clem said Monday. “One side is aiming low and the other side is aiming high. Frankly that disgusts me a little bit. That’s playing politics. I would rather just do what we think is good policy, not what we think is good to position ourselves into a conference committee.”
S.F. 119 passed the Senate with no funding for UW last week. Before being amended at the behest of the chamber’s most conservative legislators, the Senate version originally contained $25 million for UW construction — some of which could be used, at the discretion of the board of trustees, for the College of Law.
If the House does pass S.F. 119 with College of Law funding intact, that funding has a good chance of making it into law. When UW’s funding was cut in the Senate on a 17-12 vote, several senators who voted to strip that $25 million lump-sum simultaneously indicated that they would support specifically funding the College of Law program.
Gov. Mark Gordon had recommended $12 million for the project in a January letter to the Joint Appropriations Committee.
“Quite frankly, I don’t believe the university would have even touched the College of Law during this time,” Clem said. “I think it’s premature to look at the College of Law.”
Despite that prediction, UW has already moved forward on both Level I and Level II studies — two of three studies that are defined by Wyoming statute and typically occur before the construction of public buildings. In September, the trustees signed off on an external design for the renovated College of Law that was created by an outside architectural firm.
The project would add about 19,000 square feet and renovate about 23,000 square feet of existing space.
UW has already fund-raised more than $5 million for the total construction cost of roughly $22 million, and dean Klint Alexander has said that fund-raising has occupied much of his time in recent years.
Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, noted that the College of Law has “raised more funds than any other the college has raised for a project.”
“This is a landmark fundraising effort,” said Olsen, who graduated from UW’s law school. “This isn’t a give-away. This is something they’ve worked really hard for.”
Clem, however, said he’d like to see even “more skin in the game,” suggesting that donors should have to match 2-3 times what the Legislature moves forward.
UW’s College of Law is one of the few in the country to guarantee clinical experience for its students. The American Bar Association, the college’s accrediting agency, has said the clinics’ current facilities are inadequate. While the college’s Defender Aid Clinic is housed in the college’s main building, most are housed in separate facilities south of Grand Avenue.
Those clinics that provide the state with $3.5 million of free legal services each year, and Alexander has said that figure could increase to $5 million with he expansion.
Olsen argued that improving its clinics “creates a niche for the college.”
“Experiential learning is really not that common. In law school, it’s often said you learn how to analyze, and then you don’t learn how to practice and you’re out for a couple years and you’re practicing,” Olsen said. “This project alone will easily make us a leader in the Rocky Mountain region, but I think it has the potential to make us much bigger than that.”
Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, said that funding the law school expansions would indicate that, contrary to the rhetoric from Wyoming’s political leaders, the state doesn’t have a “financial difficulty.”
“As the new guy, I’ve made a point to listen in my first budget session, and I’ve heard over and over again about the hundreds of millions in revenue that we used to receive that we no longer receive,” he said. “We are going to have to make some decisions about some really good projects that we simply don’t have the money for. Do we make those decisions down the road or we make some of them today?”
Rep. Garry Piiparrinen, R-Evanston, said the project was another example of excess at UW.
“Giving this money to the College of Law is like the parent who constantly provides their child with the latest cell phone and a sports car and all the other things that are shiny and desirable,” he said. “What kind of parents do we want to be? Can we say ‘no’ for once?”
The College of Law is planning a major celebration of its centennial for September 2020.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has been scheduled to appear at that event for more than a year and, last week, UW announced that Gorsuch will make two public appearances during his Sep. 16-17 visit: He’ll answer questions in a “fireside chat” format during an event at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 17.
That same day, he’s also scheduled to speak at the College of Law’s $175-per-ticket gala at the Marian Rochelle Gateway Center.
The Wyoming State Bar has also coordinated to have its annual conference hosted in Laramie around the same time.
The College of Law was built in 1977. In 1993-1995, it was renovated to add a library. In 2007-2009, it was renovated again to improve its courtroom space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.