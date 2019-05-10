Laramie Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Terry runs with University of Wyoming Police Department Sergeant Chad Bade and other law enforcement officers as they take turns carrying the Flame of Hope down Grand Avenue Thursday evening on a route to the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics of Wyoming’s Summer Games in Laramie.

