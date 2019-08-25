Rachel Derner, Miss Laramie Jubilee Days 2019, has a new crown to wear after last weekend.
Derner was named Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2020 at the Wyoming State Fair PRCA Rodeo in Douglas, making her the 16th titleholder from Laramie. She’ll compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America at the end of next year. She’ll take over the job from the current Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Hannah Ostheimer.
Derner said she’s approaching the coming year with an attitude of humility as she represents the state.
“It’s not about me, it’s about my service to rodeo fans, to agriculturalists and to people of Wyoming,” she said. “I get to be a role model and an image for not just little girls who want to grow up to be rodeo queens, but for all fans of rodeo.”
Derner is in her fourth year at the University of Wyoming, where she’s working on a degree in agricultural communications. She’s also captain of the Cowboy Joe Mascot Handlers.
She and her three younger siblings grew up in small towns around the state — Saratoa, Hulett and Burns.
“I am born and raised in Wyoming and very proud of it. Brown and gold runs deep in my veins,” she said.
She grew up participating in 4-H and FFA, riding horses and learning about rodeo, all of which led her to consider becoming a rodeo queen.
“I have a love of rodeo, growing up in a rodeo family, and it felt like a perfect fit,” she said.
In late 2017, Derner joined the Jubilee Days court as lady-in-waiting, spending all of 2018 with the queen and learning about the position.
“They teach you all the rules and expectations and give you a year with a friend before you’re on your own,” she said.
Since her Jubilee Days coronation on Dec. 31, she’s been spending the year traveling to rodeos around the region while representing Laramie’s hometown rodeo.
“I got to play my own part in training up the next lady-in-waiting,” she said.
Derner said her return to the state fair a couple weeks ago felt like “old home week,” as she reconnected with familiar faces from her 4-H and FFA days.
She was the only entrant in this year’s competition, but she still had to score at least 80 percent of the possible points to earn the crown. The competition spanned several grueling days, during which she had no contact with the outside world.
Derner was evaluated in categories including personality, horsemanship, speaking and modeling. During horsemanship, her favorite category, she rode a horse of her own as well as a horse belonging to someone else.
“I definitely wanted to represent the best of my abilities in the horsemanship,” she said.
She decided to ride Joe, a horse she had a hand in developing.
“We trained him and made him into a really nice horse, and that’s something that we’re very proud of,” she said.
Derner’s Miss Rodeo Wyoming coronation is scheduled for Nov. 2 in Laramie, which will also serve as a fundraiser and a kick-off to her year.
She’ll accompany Ostheimer to the Miss Rodeo America contest during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December and then start traveling to rodeos around the country in January.
She said she’s most looking forward to attending Cheyenne Frontier Days and participating in the rodeo flyby, which follows the grand entry to open the events.
“To fly down the track representing not only the greatest sport in the nation, but the greatest state, at the world’s largest outdoor rodeo — I can’t even imagine what that will feel like,” she said.
Derner said every rodeo queen needs a network of friends and family in order to be her best.
“I have an incredible support system that has helped to get me this far, and I certainly could not have done it without them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.