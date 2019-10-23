Laramie Democrat Jacqueline “Jackie” Grimes announced her campaign for state Senate District 10 on Tuesday morning.
Grimes, who currently works as a school psychologist for Albany County School District No. 1, told the Laramie Boomerang she’s running for the seat because her “family is very rooted in the community.”
“Just watching some of the decisions that are being made at the state level that really impact families’ ability to call Wyoming home, without having strategic plans for the future, without addressing the difficulties of living in Wyoming — I felt it was really important to advocate for people who live in Wyoming,” she said. “That motivated me in 2018, and it continues to motivate me today.”
In 2018, Grimes ran for House District 46 seat against incumbent Rep. Bill Haley, R-Centennial, losing by 373 votes. She said that campaign was her trial run, and she’s excited to get to know people in SD 10 as well as those she already knows from the district’s overlap with HD 46.
“It’s really exciting because I feel a little bit more confident in how to reach voters, and it gives me more time to see what’s impacting the people of Senate District 10 and making sure that they are aware of how they’re being represented,” Grimes said.
The SD 10 seat is currently occupied by Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, who began his term in 2017 after winning by more than 1,300 votes against the Democratic candidate, Narina Nunez, in 2016.
In a Tuesday email to the Boomerang, Moniz wrote he’s not given a re-election bid much thought yet as he is “trying to focus on the issues facing our state in the upcoming session.”
“When and if the time comes, I welcome any and all challengers,” Moniz wrote.
In both past and current campaigns, Grimes has focused on the importance of school safety, lowering health care costs and especially proper education funding as her primary platforms.
She said it seems like each year “education is always on the chopping block.”
In a news release announcing her campaign, Grimes said she is running to “protect education for all of Wyoming’s residents.”
“There have been so many significant cuts to education that it’s not keeping up with the cost of educating the students,” Grimes said. “I think that’s been a real detriment to the education system, looking at pre-K services all the way through degree bearing, four-year university programs, and we really have to prioritize that in our funding models.”
There is one topic that has been added to her platform for her 2020 campaign, inspired by recent bankruptcies that have rattled the state.
“Another big issue for me is workers’ rights,” Grimes said. “The position that is leaving families in, it’s really a disservice to our entire state that we’re not doing more to advocate or our workers and protect their families and people who live in Wyoming.”
In addition to her work as a school psychologist, Grimes sits on the board for #LaramieCares, a mental health awareness and suicide prevention nonprofit who helped found Albany County’s crisis hotline, 977-7777.
An active member of the Wyoming democratic party, Grimes serves as a democratic precinct committeewoman and Albany County State committeewoman for the party.
WDP Chairman Joe Barbuto said in a written statement the party is “excited that she’s decided to run for Senate District 10,” and the WDP looks forward to working with the Albany County Democratic Party to “flip that seat in 2020.”
“Jackie Grimes is already a proven leader in her community with a finger on the pulse of what matters to folks in Albany County,” he said.
