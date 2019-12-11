Longtime Laramie resident Colleen Mekeel, 92, was among the first people to arrive at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center on Tuesday evening.
People were gathering in the building’s event center to toast Wyoming’s women. Mekeel, who taught second grade in Laramie for 30 years, wanted to make sure she didn’t miss the chance to raise a glass to the city and state’s roles in advancing women’s rights.
“It’s so important,” Mekeel said.
Communities throughout Wyoming celebrated Tuesday to mark the 150th year since Gov. John Campbell signed the bill passed by the Territorial Legislature guaranteeing women the unrestricted right to vote. Less than a year later, on Sept. 7, 1870, 70-year-old Louisa Gardner Swain became the first woman in the world to vote in full equality with men right here in Laramie. Laramie courts would be the first to see women to serve on a jury and the first female bailiff in March 1870. In 1910, Mary Godat Bellamy of Laramie would be the first woman elected to serve in Wyoming’s House of Representatives.
So, while many of the most prominent events Tuesday were hosted in Wyoming Capital City, Laramie residents in attendance recognized their community held a special place in the world’s history of Women’s Suffrage.
Local historian Kim Viner said while Swain’s first vote was certainly an important milestone, he’s more impressed by the bravery of the women who served on that first jury.
“These women on the jury, people made fun of them, people mocked them,” Viner said. “So, it was a big deal. Eliza Stewart, as a single woman, to put up with that and go down and listen to murder charges and stuff — that’s really important to me.”
Viner was beaming Tuesday. Since becoming involved with Laramie Plains Museum about 10 years ago, Viner has taken a particular interest in local history, publishing books and articles, contributing to a Wyoming PBS documentary and doing an interview with C-SPAN.
Part of what drove Viner’s interest, he said, was making sure Wyoming and Laramie’s histories were recognized for what was achieved.
“All these new things that come up, like a suffrage act in Utah in 1870, and people from Utah say, ‘We had the first woman to vote in a general election,’” Viner said. “Well, that’s true, but they didn’t have full political rights. They couldn’t run for office. That’s the big difference that makes Wyoming unique among all these other places where women voted in Tennessee, New Jersey, Kansas. (Wyoming’s) suffrage act stands by itself.”
Nancy Mickelson, 72, joined the crowd Tuesday with a special connection to those famous events. Mickelson, whose maiden name is Trabing, is the great-granddaughter of the owner of the “Blue Front” building that used to stand at what are now Garfield and First streets in downtown Laramie. The building was subleased to Albany County and the local government would use it as the location where Swain cast her vote and the first jury to seat females served.
Mickelson’s descendents have been a part of the community that would become Laramie since 1868. Now as the famous location in downtown is a parking lot behind facing the railroad tracks, Mickelson said it still reminds her of her family’s history.
“I think it’s pretty awesome because they had a great history here in beginnings of Laramie,” Mickelson said.
