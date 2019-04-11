While Wednesday’s snowstorm was slow to start, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne warned the storm was far from over yet.
NWS meteorologist Jeff Garmon told the Boomerang Wednesday afternoon Laramie had “only seen the leading edge of the system so far,” and he expected the snow to pick up and continue well into Wednesday evening.
Western parts of Nebraska, eastern parts of Wyoming and Cheyenne have been hit the hardest so far, but Garmon said Laramie still had a chance to see waves of heavier snowfall, reduced visibility and travel impacts into Wednesday evening. On Wednesday afternoon, Laramie’s wind gusts were averaging around 20 mph, and Garmon said they could reach as high as 40 mph later that evening.
Garmon added the storm isn’t moving as fast as Tuesday’s NWS weather models predicted, but snowfall is still likely to accumulate Wednesday evening, with up to 6 inches of snow expected in Laramie this morning. While Garmon said he expected Cheyenne to receive more snow than Laramie, people should still take the winter weather warning seriously.
“We could get a burst of snow [Wednesday night], which could create travel impacts where we’d have some issues on the roads,” Garmon said. “That’s why we have the winter storm warning in effect.”
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remained open when the issue went to print, but many areas eastbound and westbound were noted on the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s travel information map as being wet, slick with snowfall and blowing snow. The travel map also noted visibility is limited as fog settles in and the wind blows falling snow.
Garmon said he expected travel impacts to worsen as the night progressed, especially in the higher elevations and the I-80 summit between Laramie and Cheyenne.
No closures had been announced for Albany County School District No. 1, the University of Wyoming, city or county services for the remainder of Wednesday or Thursday by deadline Wednesday.
The NWS periodically updates its website, www.weather.gov/cys/, and social media pages with updated weather forecasts and warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.