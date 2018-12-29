Laramie medical providers have seen an uptick in the number of flu cases this week.
Lindzy San Javier, a nurse at Stitches Acute Care, said that while cases remain relatively low, it seems there’s been a 25 percent increase in cases since last week.
John Jacobs, owner of Grand Avenue Urgent Care, said that his business is noticing that, like most years, Laramie is “starting to get an influx right around Christmas.”
All cases at his businesses thus far have been Influenza A. And while there’s still only about two positives cases each day at Grand Avenue Urgent Care, he expects to see a “full-blown flu outbreak in this town” in early January.
Sagan Wheeler, marketing manager for Ivinson Memorial Hospital, said the hospital has had seven confirmed influenza cases since the beginning of December.
“We started seeing a rise in the numbers in mid-December with increased frequency in the last week,” she said.
This week, only two counties in the state reported at least 50 cases: Johnson and Natrona counties.
According to Friday’s data from the Wyoming Department of Health, the number of reported cases the state saw this week is about double the cases reported last week.
With just over 100 cases reported this week, the state’s reported cases are about half of what Wyoming was experiencing about a year ago.
However, WDH spokeswoman Kim Deti said her agency’s weekly flu reports “aren’t that meaningful” in providing an accurate picture of what the state’s dealing with. They significantly understate the number of cases.
Most people likely don’t visit a doctor when they contract the flu, and not all health care providers consistently report the cases they’re seeing, Deti said.
Wyoming had at least 27 flu-related deaths last year.
Deti said it’s important for people to take precautionary measures, especially getting a flu vaccine, before the season peaks this year.
