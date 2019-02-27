Laramie saw a slight increase in Driving Under the Influence charges in 2018, according to a report from the Laramie Police Department.
However, the DUI numbers are still far lower than what they were even 10 years ago. The LPD uses Drug Recognition Expert training and Advanced Roadside Impairment Driving Enforcement training to try to catch impaired drivers, whether it be from alcohol or other drugs.
In total, LPD reported 136 DUIs, not including any handled by the University of Wyoming Police Department or the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. LPD Assistant Chief Robert Terry said the slight increase could be caused by a variety of factors, including fewer officers on the streets and funding differences, but overall the number of impaired drivers has decreased significantly since 2011, where LPD reported over 300 DUIs.
Terry said as he started studying DUI statistics, he also investigated the number of crashes each year.
“Coincidentally, our crash numbers have decreased in the same percentages,” Terry said.
The majority, 76 percent, of those who received DUIs in 2018 had a blood alcohol concentration averaging to 0.18 — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. Terry said the average BAC being “absolutely through the roof” is very “concerning for the community at large.”
“We’re catching the ones that are super drunk,” Terry said. “That’s good, don’t get me wrong, but that’s a way high number, and we’re missing the ones that are still above the legal limit.”
Additionally, nine of the 136 DUIs were caused by drugs other than alcohol, a number consistent with 2017. Although alcohol impairment can be easy to spot, Terry said other drugs can affect people differently, and they may be too impaired to drive but still pass the alcohol-focused sobriety tests.
“We don’t care if it’s alcohol, a prescription drug, gasoline or other inhalants,” Terry said. “If it’s out there, and people can abuse it and get high, they do. Unfortunately, they do that and get behind the wheel.”
LPD has implemented a few programs to better help officers understand how to determine if someone is drugged driving. There are three main training programs, training to administer Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the Advanced Roadside Impairment Driving Enforcement training and the Drug Recognition Expert certification.
Terry, an instructor for ARIDE training and DRE certification, said the programs are tiered based on amount of work and knowledge needed to complete the course.
“Getting SFST certified is kind of like getting your high school degree,” Terry said. “Then going through the ARIDE program is like getting your associate’s, and then being a DRE is like your bachelor’s, because the DRE is much more complex.”
While administering SFSTs — tests like walking in a straight line and standing on one foot — can help catch drunk drivers, ARIDE begins to instruct officers about the “signs and symptoms of other drugs” and how they might affect drivers.
“Our philosophy with LPD was to get every officer at least ARIDE trained,” Terry said. “Especially with our neighbors to the south legalizing marijuana. People unfortunately don’t use marijuana and stay down there, they like to travel back up to Wyoming after that.”
More complex than ARIDE, the DRE gives officers an in-depth look at each of the seven drug categories, including narcotics and inhalants. Terry said it was one of the hardest classes he’s ever had to take.
“It’s a lot of investment into the officer, and the training is phenomenal,” Terry said. “What you learn about physiology and drugs and the effect of drugs on the body, you can’t beat it — especially if you’re doing patrol work.”
DREs, he added, can also determine if a driver is impaired or experiencing a medical emergency. Slurred speech, as an example, can be a symptom of impairment or complications with diabetes, Terry said.
