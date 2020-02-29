For over 30 years, Laramie’s Kiwanis Club has put on an annual talent show to highlight children in the community and showcase their unique talents. This year is no exception with the Stars of Tomorrow Talent Show taking place at 1 p.m. on March 7 in the Laramie High School Auditorium.
“It is open to Albany County students from first grade to 12th grade,” said Kiwanis Club board member Stefanie Milam. “And this year we have 20 contestants ranging that age group.”
Kiwanis Club is an international organization with specific goals in mind, the most important of which is to serve children in communities that offer Kiwanis programs.
The Stars of Tomorrow is a community event with a multitude of businesses and private individuals contributing money to sponsor the show.
“I don’t think there’s any event quite like Stars of Tomorrow, and it allows our community to show off our talented kids,” said Milam.
The winners of the show don’t go home empty handed. For juniors and seniors in high school, a win earns them a $1,000 scholarship paid directly to the university they attend. The winner of the high school division (9th-12th grade) will also move on to a more widespread talent show, encompassing multiple communities and different Kiwanis Clubs around the state in the district competition.
The judging criteria is strictly adhered to by volunteer judges. Contestants are judged on talent, technique, artistry, selection of material, stage presence and general impression. Each is given a rating from 1 though 10 in each with a maximum cumulative score of 40 to determine a winner.
The “Best in Show” title will go to the individual in the top two divisions (middle school and high school) with the highest combined point score.
“They will get their name engraved on our large trophy, and then that trophy is displayed at their school for that school year,” said Milam.
Laramie Kiwanis encourages the community to attend, even offering a raffle drawing with prizes that will be given out at the show.
“So, if you come, you have an opportunity to buy tickets to win,” Milam said. “This year we have a basket from Chalk and Cheese, and from Bent and Rusty and other prizes.”
Stars of Tomorrow isn’t all that Kiwanis does in the community of Laramie. Sponsoring events that revolve around children of Laramie and Albany county, there are numerous events and programs that benefit kids. The Suicide Prevention Youth Hotline, Special Needs Christmas Party, Coats for Kids, several youth clubs in all schools, and providing scholarship opportunities are just a few of the things the Kiwanis Club sponsors and provides for children.
