Makenna Victoria Easton was born at 12:42 a.m. Friday — Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s first baby of 2019.
“We celebrate every single baby that is born,” IMH Family Care Unit Director Deb Dawson said. “Each one is a new beginning, but the first baby of the year is a new, new beginning, and that’s something special.”
Weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces, Makenna was born to Kelvie Easton, 26, and Kaycee Easton, 27.
“She’s our fourth,” Kelvie said, cradling the newborn in a soft, pink blanket. “I was in labor for four days. I had two amniotic sacks instead of one, so my water actually broke on Dec. 31st.”
Both Kelvie’s mother and husband requested she visit the hospital, but she wasn’t ready New Year’s Eve, Kelvie said. Toughing it out a couple more days, she finally visited, and Thursday afternoon, the doctors said it was time.
“They induced her around 7 p.m. (Thursday),” Kaycee said, gently rubbing his wife’s shoulder. “But they just did that to help her along. (Makenna) was already on her way.”
A Laramie native, Kaycee is a truck driver, and Kelvie stays at home with their 9-year-old daughter, 6-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.
“All our girls were born here at IMH,” said Kelvie, a Rock Springs native who was raised in Pinedale and Laramie.
Kaycee pitched in, “Our son was born in Denver, though, because of complications with the birth.”
Giving birth to Makenna filled Kelvie with both fear and elation, she said.
“With each baby, it gets a little scarier, and it seemed a little more painful,” Kelvie said. “But at the same time, it seemed a little easier, and we’re very excited to have her here.”
In 2018, 378 babies were born at IMH, Dawson said. Having worked there for a number of years, Dawson said she’s watched the number of new babies born in Laramie decline for some time.
“I think throughout the state, deliveries are down,” she added.
As to being the first baby born in 2019, a broad smile split Kaycee’s auburn beard when he explained the momentous event was a joyful and unexpected start to Makenna’s story.
“It’s definitely awesome,” he said. “We’ll be telling her about this for years to come.”
