Catie Weathermon said it’s not easy traveling across the world trying to keep track of 25 extremely full suitcases and boxes.
Not a serious case of over-packing for a vacation, Weathermon, her brother Andy and her mother Cynthia Webb were actually on their way to Tanzania, Africa. Webb said the suitcases were “full of school supplies, curriculum, clothes, shoes, whatever we can come up with.”
The family just recently came back home to Laramie after visiting the African country for the third time, bringing supplies to a school in Linjani and celebrating its grand opening. The school was part of Africa’s Promise Village, a nonprofit started by one of Weathermon’s family members Donna Gunn focusing on nutrition, education and clean water.
A big event, the grand opening was visited by members of the Tanzania parliament, along with over 90 children and over 1,000 members of the Maasai, the local tribe in the Simanjiro region. Webb said it would provide the families with affordable education in a country that primarily offers expensive private school.
The new school is a celebration of years of hard work and fundraising, including funds from students in the UW Lab School when Catie and Andy Weathermon were students and Webb was a teacher there.
“A lot of the teaching foundation at the Lab School, in particular, is service projects,” Webb said. “The kids do a lot of service learning, so it really matched the educational philosophy at the Lab School.”
The school raised over $4,000 in a sweet shop and rummage sale with some of the (now retired) teachers, also collecting donated shoes, clothes and curriculum for the African youth. Later, the Laramie High School chapter of the National Honor Society also raised around $2,000.
Webb said what the students did here in Laramie “meant something.”
“There’s going to be 300 kids going to school that would’ve never seen the inside of the classroom,” Webb said. “More to the point, there are girls in that 300 kids that would’ve never had a shot at life.”
A very rural part of Africa, Webb said it’s hard to “really even wrap your head around the level of poverty that these folks are living in.” Items like shoes, clean water and education are hard to come by, hence the couple dozen suitcases.
Weathermon’s brother, Andy, also worked as a student of the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources to help build greenhouses and a sustainable garden. Weathermon also researched how to bring chicken coops to the village.
Making more than just a physical impact, Weathermon said she sees a social impact as well. Domestic violence and selling children for marriage are very common, so it’s beneficial to have the women see role models like Gunn and the village Mamas take charge.
“It was really cool to see the impact that the main founder had because they had never had a role model before that stood up to the Maasai men,” she said. “So, to have this 78-year-old woman come and say, ‘Nope, this is what you’re going to do’ — it impacted them.”
In addition to their work with the school, the family has also been sponsoring two children born with physical deformities, likely due to their mothers’ lack of access to clean drinking water during pregnancy. They were able to get the two children three 3D-printed limbs, and now they are both thriving in school.
“We’re working towards making that a bigger part of Africa’s Promise village,” Weathermon said.
Looking forward, fundraising continues as the nonprofit has many different projects in the works, including a well for clean drinking water at the school and dormitories for the students. Since the area is so rural, Weathermon said many of the kids would have such long walks to school that “by the time the kids would get there, the day would be half over.”
“Not to mention the fact that when you’re walking to school in the morning, that’s when the lions and the hyenas are most active,” Webb added. “So, there’s a significant danger to sending your little kids out on the road until after … certain hours.”
Since the first time she went to Tanzania when she was 12 years old, Weathermon said she learns something new about the cities, the cultures and the way of life there each time she returns.
“The life experiences that you gain by traveling internationally and being able to say I have international friendships … it kind of opens your eyes to a world you don’t really get to see here in Laramie,” she said.
