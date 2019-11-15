Wyoming's Regional Emergency Response Team for Albany and Carbon counties will be able to sustain its current operations after recently receiving a $106,263 grant from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.
An intern with the Laramie Fire Department, Melinda Chamberlain, told the Laramie City Council during its Nov. 5 meeting the grant will be used for equipment, training and exercises for the team that covers Albany and Carbon Counties.
“If Carbon County needs training, then Albany can also provide that with this particular grant,” she said.
No matching funds were required to receive the grant, and “funding levels are based on project application and submissions,” Chamberlain added.
Regional Emergency Response Teams were created by a 2004 Wyoming law designed to establish regional teams trained to respond to several situations, including preventing a threatened or actual act of terrorism, lessening impacts on loss of life and property from catastrophic events, meeting basic needs in the aftermath of an incident and aiding with a quick recovery after an emergency.
RERT No. 3, which includes the Laramie and Rawlins Fire Departments, is also dispatched to contain and clean hazardous spills, including after crashes along Interstate 80 in either county.
Although mostly consisting of members from local fire departments, the teams are a state emergency asset and can be called on by the Governor if needed. Team No. 3 is one of eight established across the state.
Chamberlain explained to the council the RERTs first started appearing on the Wyoming Fire Chief’s legislative agenda in the 1990s as they were realizing “no jurisdiction had sufficient hazard materials response capability to address potential catastrophic events.”
The WFC moved the issue to the State Emergency Response Commission, and by 2000 the Office of Justice had secured the grants to develop the teams.
The terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, “added impetus, resulting in the creation of Wyoming Homeland Security and passage of the Wyoming Emergency Response Act” and the creation of the teams, Chamberlain said.
The council voted unanimously to accept the grant. Vice Mayor Pat Gabriel was absent.
