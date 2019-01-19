For 85 years, the Laramie Regional Airport has been one of Albany County’s foremost aviation hubs, and with a $14.8 million expansion planned to start soon, it shows no signs of becoming anything less.
It all started with an empty field and an aircraft hanger in 1934.
“The hangar is still standing,” LRA Manager Jack Skinner said, pointing to the ancient, white structure north of the Cowboy Aviation building. “In fact, it’s still in use.”
The airport’s history is compiled in an olive drab file folder, brittle with age and stamped with a patent from 1944. Worn documents inside the collection threatened to disintegrate as Skinner thumbed through official records filed with the city, hand written notes, a map of Albany County printed in 1932 and a photocopy of a certified instructor’s endorsement signed to one Frank Royle in 1943.
A note attached to the certificate indicates Royle moved to Florida and a phone number was listed, but the phone has since been disconnected.
Sepia toned — either from years of sitting in a file folder, or by some chemical process used at the time — photos of a large empty field accompany Elmer K. Nelson’s report to the president of the Laramie Chamber of Commerce in 1934.
A civil engineer and employee of the city of Laramie, Nelson detailed the area as a square mile of useable terrain “sloping gently to the east,” but otherwise, nearly plane.
Southwest of the original airport “and in the prevailing wind direction therefrom,” Nelson stated a patch of 1,850 acres could be suitable for expansion, and lists Lake Hattie Reservoir as 1,980 acres of permanent water surface of depths greater than 10 feet, which could be important as an “intermediate seaplane base.”
“To my knowledge, the airport has never used Lake Hattie,” Skinner said chuckling at the note. “But I did know a guy that landed there about 20 years ago. His plane had floats (for landing gear). And, of course, the U.S. Forest Service uses it in the summer to feed water drops for fighting wildfires.”
Nelson’s report stated the original airport was split in half, one side was purchased for $2-5 an acre, and the other leased from the University of Wyoming at the rate of $100 a year.
And so, the “Laramie Airport Project” began.
Nowadays, Skinner said the land is deeded to the Laramie Regional Airport Board and supported by both the city of Laramie and Albany County. It’s also more than doubled since Nelson’s time, occupying roughly two-and-a-half square miles, though much of that is clearance required by the Federal Aviation Administration for aircraft approach vectors.
Small airports dot Wyoming’s vast landscape, but LRA is more than your typical dirt strip marked by a tattered wind sock.
“As far as commercial service airports in Wyoming, we’re the highest (elevation) in the state,” Skinner said. “In the country, we’re likely in the top five.”
In Nelson’s report, the land is listed as being between 7,270 feet above mean sea level and 7,500 feet.
Because of the elevation, Skinner said older planes needed more runway before taking off, but in recent years, larger, more efficient engines reduced the requirement.
“One of the biggest changes I’ve seen in my time here is our fuel sales,” he said, adding he’s worked at the airport for 22 years. “We used to sell a lot of 100 low-lead (fuel) for piston engines, but we hardly sell any of it anymore. Most of our fuel sales are jet fuel now for corporate planes.”
The sales reflect another big change at the airport, the move from its use as a port for general aviation to a hub for corporate aircraft — primarily jets.
Additionally, the high altitude attracts major aircraft manufacturers such as The Boeing Company, Cessna Aviation Company and Piper Aircraft.
“A lot of the big plane producers bring their aircraft up here to test them at high altitudes,” Skinner said. “So, we’ve seen a lot of unique aircraft come through here over the years.”
Experimental airplanes aren’t the only flyers drawing attention at the airport. Numerous military aircraft have landed at LRA including Air Force Two, which transported former Vice President Dick Cheney to Laramie in 2005.
“Air Force Two was accompanied by a lot of unique aircraft, I believe there was a C-17 (a large military transport plane) and that was pretty cool,” Skinner said. “We also seem to attract a lot of presidential candidates. (Former President Barrack) Obama came through when he was campaigning, and we had the Clintons back in 2008 when Hillary (Clinton) was running.”
Politicians aren’t the only ones flying through Laramie. Harrison Ford flew both his private plane and a helicopter into the airport on his way to Jackson. John Elway, Brett Favre, Elton John, Jay Leno and David Letterman also passed through the LRA terminal throughout the years, Skinner said.
As Laramie’s airport draws more traffic, whether for UW football tryouts, political campaigns or simply people stopping in to see what Albany County has to offer, the airport manager said he looks forward to welcoming them in a new terminal building.
The current terminal was built in 1960 and was not designed for the post 9/11 security protocols of air travel today. But the airport is in the process of accepting bids for a $14.8 million expansion to the terminal grounds and parking lot.
“We’re demoing all but 1,000 square feet of the (original) terminal — so most of it,” Skinner said. “Then, we’ll be building north.”
The renovations are slated to focus primarily on facilitating security requirements, but he said the new building would also be a long overdue facelift for one of Laramie’s prominent gateways.
The expansion could also include a rental car parking lot and improvements to the overflow parking, which is currently a graded patch of dirt west of the main parking area.
“My hope for the future of this airport is that people will continue to view this as a great place to fly in and out of,” Skinner said. “We want the people that fly in and out to have a good experience.”
Dust exploded into the air as Skinner clapped the green folder closed. Inside, the oft-handled documents bucked against confinement as if trying to escape. If the airport’s history is to be contained in such archaic devices for the next 85 years, Skinner might just need to invest in a second folder.
