Dancing a little jig in the Laramie Middle School Cafeteria on Friday, Don “Donnie” Padilla’s right foot tapped the inside of a student’s right foot.
The student laughed and the duo switched feet, Donnie’s mottled tie and the student’s long, dark hair bobbed in sync. Repeating the pattern several times, the 67-year-old custodian and teen-aged girl giggled, ending the greeting with a high-five and a hug.
“You be good and do good things,” he told the student before heading into his office beside the eating area.
After 30 years with Albany County School District No. 1, it was Donnie’s last day at the school before he officially entered retirement.
“My wife, like myself, has mixed feelings about it,” he said, regarding his retirement. “I’m going to miss it. I love it here. I love the kids, the teachers — it’s like a big family here.”
Dressed in slacks, brown leather shoes and a long-sleeve, button-down shirt, the custodian appeared out of place in the somewhat cramped maintenance office.
“I don’t usually dress up like this, but it’s a special day,” he explained, adding quickly, “I’ve been known to a wear a tie to work, though. It depends on what I’m doing that day. This wouldn’t do at all for oiling air handlers.”
Problem solver
Born and raised in Laramie, Donnie moved away to work for a Union Pacific maintenance crew.
“I was a gandy dancer, the guy that walks the rails and hits the railroad spikes,” he explained.
But after 10 years on the crew, the job came to a close.
“We moved back to Laramie after I got laid off,” he said. “This is where my family all lived, and shortly after we moved back, I applied with the school district.”
Donnie didn’t set out in life to become a custodian, but he found the job was a perfect fit.
“If you’d of told me as a kid this is what I’d end up doing, I would’ve never believed you,” he said. “But once I got started, I didn’t have a desire to go anywhere else.”
As the custodian told his story, student’s trickled into his office through an open door. Some of the kids simply handed him a card, others embraced him and said they didn’t want him to go.
“At this rate, my box will be full of cards before I leave,” he chuckled, pointing to the large cardboard box resting atop his work table.
While the overwhelming response to his departure might have caught the custodian off guard, his co-workers weren’t surprised.
“Everyone was fighting over who got to throw him a going away party,” said Bethel Medina, an LMS study hall monitor who’s worked with Donnie for three years. “They all just love him — the kids, the teachers, the parents.”
Twelve years after LMS Industrial Arts teacher Douglas Brenneman met Donnie, Brenneman said he still remembers it like yesterday.
“Right off the bat, (Donnie) was very approachable,” he said. “He was very welcoming and he said, ‘Whatever I can do, just ask.’”
As the years slipped away, the industrial arts teacher dubbed Donnie “Fred Sandford,” because of his industrious nature and aptitude for salvage.
“He finds things and never throws things away,” Brenneman said.
LMS English teacher Becky Pearce added, “He can make anything work. And, he’s very accommodating. Teachers will come in and if they are missing anything, he will go to the ends of the earth to find it for them.”
Pearce, Brenneman and Medina all spoke at once about Donnie’s many projects and mannerisms. Each had a story — a tool box, a chair, a painted room.
Overflowing with memories, the group settled into a momentary reverie until Medina broke the silence with her quiet voice.
“He’s a problem solver,” she said. “I think he just really likes making people happy.”
Grandfatherly advice
Standing an inch or two above most the female students and an inch or two below most the males, Donnie could easily be lost in the crowd of children flooding the concrete corridors between classes. But despite his height, Donnie’s presence dominated the hallway.
With a broom and dustpan in one hand, he high-fived, shook hands and waved at dozens of students in the minutes-long transition period.
One kid stopped to hug him and say goodbye, another asked Donnie if he’d read the student’s paper yet. A girl shorter than most and holding a binder close to her chest gave him a bratty look.
He shot a playful glance back, cocking his head as if he was about to scold her — then the two smiled and the moment was gone. No words were exchanged and the scene played out as if it had been practiced daily for years.
“She’s got a fire to her, that one,” he said. “But she’s a good girl. They all are. I’m going to miss them.”
He swept up bits of paper and debris as the students trickled into their classrooms and recalled his favorite janitorial experience.
“One time, we had to remove a raccoon from the library,” Donnie remembered, his eyes gleaming. “We couldn’t get it out no matter what we tried.”
He laughed, a mirthful sound that bounced off the metal lockers lining the walls.
“That was good fun,” he ended the story.
Many have asked him what he’ll do with his retirement and the question has become tired, but he shrugged and answered mechanically.
“I suppose I’ll go visit the people I haven’t had time to, but they have lives, too, so we’ll see,” Donnie said. “I’d like to visit Spain one day and see where my family came from. But I’ll probably come back round here and look in on things.”
Pearce worked with Donnie for about 25 years, and she said she’d come to view him as much of an educator as anyone else in the building.
“The kids really look up to him,” she said. “He’s always got a story for them.”
Donnie’s title might have been custodian, but he said he never saw any reason he couldn’t teach the students his own hard-won lessons.
“Even though I didn’t have them in class, I tried to give them grandfatherly advice,” he said. “This is a place where you learn to be an adult, and those are things I tried to teach them — respect, kindness and the value of friendship.”
