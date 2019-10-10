A 19-year-old Laramie man, Brodie Mahoney, has been charged with multiple felonies for a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old that occurred during July and August.
Mahoney has been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, a charge that can carry a punishment of up to 20 years imprisonment for each count.
In Wyoming, a sexual relationship between a person aged at least 17 and a child between the ages of 13-15 constitutes second-degree sexual abuse.
Mahoney was first charged in September, but his name became public this month after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing, where a judge typically is tasked with deciding whether prosecutors have enough evidence to pursue a case.
Mahoney was arrested in August after the 14-year-old’s father called police after fearing the defendant was having sex with his daughter at their home.
When the 14-year-old talked to police, she told them that she and Mahoney met in July at the Laramie Jubilee Days rodeo.
“They exchanged telephone numbers and had been in contact most every night since that night,” according to a police affidavit.
The 14-year-old said she had sex with Mahoney five times, typically at her parents’ house, and “indicated that on two of the occasions she told the defendant to ‘stop’ and ‘no’ and attempted to stop the defendant’s sexual advances by pushing him away and blocking his body with her hands, arms, and knees but was unable to stop him.”
She confirmed that Mahoney knew her age.
When police first questioned Mahoney, he initially denied having sex with the victim and said he had never been to her house.
He later indicated that he had sex twice with the victim.
