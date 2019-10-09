A 30-year-old Laramie man was charged with aggravated assault and battery after attacking a man with a beer bottle at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery on Saturday night.
Jeffrey Napier’s attack led the victim to receive staples and sutures at Ivinson Memorial Hospital after the assault with a broken beer bottle led to a 2-inch “deep wound” to the victim’s neck.
According to the defendant and his wife, Napier attacked the man because he and a friend were allegedly “hitting on” Napier’s two nieces, aged 12 and 14, earlier that evening.
When police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim had a cut on the top of his head and was bleeding from an artery in his neck.
A police officer watched surveillance video from the bar and saw Napier approach two men at the bar, pick up a beer bottle and “swung the bottle at the victim’s left side, causing the bottle to explode and swung the broken bottle two more times at the victim as the victim attempted to get away from the defendant.”
Napier told police the victim was “cat-calling” his two nieces and “followed them around the bar, including up to the 2nd floor of the Library where there was a private party that the defendant was attending,” according to a police affidavit.
“Defendant indicated he went downstairs to get another pitcher of beer and words were exchanged and he admitted to striking a male who stood up and moved towards him and the second male came towards him at which time he grabbed a beer bottle and brushed the individual with the bottle but never broke the bottle,” the affidavit states.
Broken glass was found on the victim at the time police arrived.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
