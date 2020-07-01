A Laramie man is facing multiple felony charges in Colorado after his truck veered off a road, colliding with four construction workers and killing one on Friday.
The Associated Press reports that Scott Duwaldt, 52, of Laramie, was driving west on Prospect Road in Fort Collins around around 10 a.m. Friday when his pickup truck veered off the road, hitting the members of an AEG construction crew.
The Fort Collins Police Department did not return multiple requests for comment on Tuesday.
Duwaldt was booked into the Larimer County jail on one vehicular homicide charge, three counts of felony vehicular assault and one count of driving under the influence. He was not injured.
Zachary Thomas Foster, 24, of Eaton, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of blunt-force injuries. The three construction workers who survived were hospitalized with serious injuries. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported Monday that one had been released from the hospital.
The Coloradoan also reported that police say Duwaldt was high on drugs at the time of the wreck.
