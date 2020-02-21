It’s that time of year again where the Laramie Boomerang invites its readers to participate in the annual Locals Choice awards. By casting votes online at www.laramieboomerang.com or with a ballot that can be found in the daily print editions during the voting period, Laramie and Albany County residents can show support for all the people, places and things that make the community a great place to call home.
The seven-day voting period begins today, and continues through March 2. Paper ballots will be accepted through March 2 at 5 p.m. All votes sent in must be postmarked prior to Monday. Readers are invited to cast votes in as many or as few categories as they’d like. Paper ballots must come from a Boomerang newspaper or the Boomerang website and have at least 30 categories voted on. The Boomerang will feature a variety of people, businesses and agencies in multiple categories, with everything from restaurants to auto repair to public safety officials.
Winners will be announced in April in a special section produced by the Laramie Boomerang.
Email news@laramieboomerang.com or call 742-2176 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.